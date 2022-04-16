Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres Prediction & Match Preview - April 17th | MLB Season 2022

The Atlanta Braves will finish their four-game road series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on April 17. The teams split their first two matchups. As of the time of this writing, Saturday's score has yet to be posted.

The San Diego Padres have had a strong start to the season despite superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. being out of action. The Padres are currently one game above .500 in a competitive National League West. The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves have also had a solid start, with a few close losses as they currently sit one game under .500. This Sunday's matchup will be a great one, with neither team willing to give an inch.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres | Regular Season

Date & Time: Sunday, April 17, 7:08 p.m EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

Atlanta Braves Preview

The Atlanta Braves have high expectations for 2022, particularly in the success of their bullpen. Against a team like the San Diego Padres, pitching will be paramount. Slowing down their electric offense will be the key for a road victory.

Key Player - Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder walking off the field after his first career start

Bryce Elder is making just the second start of his career, and he has a tall task ahead of him on April 17. After a great first start against the Washington Nationals, Bryce Elder will be called on to shut down the vaunted San Diego Padres.

The success of Bryce Elder in his MLB debut was posted by Justin Toscano via a tweet.

Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano The first line of Bryce Elder's MLB career: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 4 K, 85 pitches The first line of Bryce Elder's MLB career: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 4 K, 85 pitches

"The first line of Bryce Elder's MLB career: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 4 K, 85 pitches" -@JustinCToscano

If Elder is up to the task, he can cement himself as a top tier starting pitcher in 2022.

Atlanta Braves Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Bryce Elder

Ozzie Albies, 2B Matt Olson, 1B Austin Riley, 3B Marcell Ozuna, DH Travis d'Arnaud, C Adam Duvall, CF Guillermo Heredia, RF Orlando Arcia, LF Dansby Swanson, SS

San Diego Padres Preview

Winning a series at home against the world champions would be a great accomplishment at the start of a season. With the offensive capabilities of Manny Machado and Luke Voit, the San Diego Padres can do just that. In addition to their offensive game, one of their best pitchers will be starting the game, attempting to stifle Matt Olson and the stacked Atlanta Braves lineup.

Key Player - Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish head off the field

Five-time All-Star Yu Darvish has been one of the top pitchers in the MLB for the last decade.

Yu Darvish had a great start on Opening Day, as posted by the Padres official account on Twitter.

"Six strong for Yu." -@Padres

With a strong performance against the Atlanta Braves, he can zero in on the first Cy Young Award of his career.

San Diego Padres Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Yu Darvish

Trent Grisham, CF Manny Machado, 3B Jake Cronenworth, 2B Luke Voit, DH Eric Hosmer, 1B Jurickson Profar, LF Jorge Alfaro, C C.J. Abrams, RF Ha-Seong Kim, SS

Braves vs Padres Match Prediction

Despite a strong effort from the Atlanta Braves, they will lose the final game of the series 6-3 to the San Diego Padres, being unable to stop the powerful swing of Manny Machado, who will have two hits in the game.

Where to Watch Braves vs Padres

This April 17 matchup can be found on ESPN and will be one of the marquee matchups of the weekend, starting at 7:08 p.m EDT.

