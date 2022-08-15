"Bauer's shameful message is clear: battered women must remain silent" - Suspended MLB star Trevor Bauer's countersuit interpreted as attempt to silence victim

Trevor Bauer of the LA Dodgers is being sued for sexual assault. Lindsey Hill claims Bauer choked and beat her during two sex acts last year.

Hill was 27 years old when she claimed Bauer sexually abused her in April and May of 2021. She claims that Bauer tried to intimidate her by filing a defamation lawsuit against her.

In her document obtained by DailyMail.com, Hill reiterates the accusations she made against Bauer in 2021 and asks for specific damages.

“Bauer again fell victim to Hill, using his considerable resources. 'Bauer’s shameful message is clear: battered women must remain silent, because neither the police nor the courts will protect them from the despised rich man.'”

After months of investigation into the claims against Bauer, the MLB suspended the Dodgers pitcher for 324 games.

Clay Travis @ClayTravis Trevor Bauer got a 324 game MLB suspension — two years — for non-criminal sexual assault allegations. Deshaun Watson, so far, got six NFL games for 30 women’s non-criminal allegations. Bauer’s suspension will cost him over $60 million, Watson’s suspension will cost him $300k. Trevor Bauer got a 324 game MLB suspension — two years — for non-criminal sexual assault allegations. Deshaun Watson, so far, got six NFL games for 30 women’s non-criminal allegations. Bauer’s suspension will cost him over $60 million, Watson’s suspension will cost him $300k.

Bauer will not play major league ball for two full seasons as a result of violating the league's domestic violence and sexual assault policy.

It is estimated Bauer's suspension will cost him $60 million.

Trevor Bauer has been accused of sexual harassment before

A woman from Ohio attempted to obtain a temporary restraining order against Bauer in June 2020. The Washington Post reported in 2021 that, according to police records, she had accused him of physical assault and death threats in 2017.

In April 2022, "The Washington Post" published allegations made by a second Ohio woman. The accuser claimed while Bauer was playing for Cleveland's minor league club in Columbus, Ohio, he choked her unconscious and sodomized her without consent.

She also provided The Washington Post with screen captures of texts she claimed were from Bauer. In them he allegedly said, "I want to f**k you while you are completely unconscious." Bauer refuted the claims.

Bauer at Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres

Trevor Bauer has played for various ball clubs, including the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Indians, and Cincinnati Reds. He has also won the Golden Spikes Award and the National Pitcher of the Year Award.

