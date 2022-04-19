Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today - Bryce Harper, Frankie Montas & Sean Manaea - April 18th, 2022

Bryce Harper, Frankie Montas & Sean Manaea — Let's take a look at the 2022 best MLB player prop bets and picks for today, April 18.

Bet #1: Bryce Harper Over 1.5 Total Bases (-135)

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Monday, April 18, 8:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

The Philadelphia Phillies start a three-game series Monday where they'll take on the Colorado Rockies. Chad Kuhl is the starter for the Rockies, and he'll make his second start of the year on Monday night. The 29-year-old righty pitched 4-1/3 innings to a no-decision in his first start, giving up just two hits and one earned run. Last year, Kuhl struggled with the Pirates, especially against lefties, where he had a 6.17 FIP (average is ~ 4.20) and a .369 wOBA against (average is ~ .320). Bryce Harper has dominated pitchers who throw sliders a high percentage of the time, and Kuhl threw his slider 46% of the time during the 2021 season.

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly Bryce Harper finally gets the Phils on the board with a one-run homer. Bryce Harper finally gets the Phils on the board with a one-run homer. https://t.co/Q4WU9FDZUc

"Bryce Harper finally gets the Phils on the board with a one-run homer." - @ NBC Sports Philadelphia

Coors Field's friendly dimensions and the fact that Bryce Harper will get four to five plate appearances at the top of the lineup fares well for his chances to record two or more total bases.

Bet #2: Frankie Montas Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-145)

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics

Date & Time: Monday, April 18, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

Frankie Montas will take the mound for the Oakland Athletics as they start a series with the Baltimore Orioles. Montas was outstanding last year, posting a 3.37 ERA and 3.37 FIP while finishing sixth in American League Cy Young voting. He also finished with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, good for sixth in the AL. The Orioles struggle against velocity, and most of their hitters have strikeout rates above league average.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Frankie Montas, Wicked Splitter and Slider. 🤢 Frankie Montas, Wicked Splitter and Slider. 🤢 https://t.co/kcpkgdFpDX

"Frankie Montas, Wicked Splitter and Slider." - @ Rob Friedman

In each of his last two starts, Montas struck out six batters, but he should surpass that mark Monday against a light-hitting Orioles lineup.

Bet #3: Sean Manaea Under 4.5 Hits Allowed (-105)

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Monday, April 18, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

Sean Manaea was traded to the Padres just a couple of weeks ago, and so far, he's pitched very well in his first two starts. In 13 innings, Manaea has only allowed four hits and two runs while striking out 13. Last time out, he pitched seven no-hit innings before getting pulled due to pitch count.

"Sean Diego. (Sean Manaea video)" - @ San Diego Padres

With the Reds slumping, look for Manaea to dominate once again as he's only averaging two hits given up per start thus far.