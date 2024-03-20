Blake Snell News: Giants pitcher not expected to be ready for Opening Day as he continues to ramp up workouts

Former San Diego Padres star Blake Snell had a long free-agency saga. However, he finally found a new home as he joined the San Francisco Giants by signing a two-year, $62 million contract on Tuesday.

As big as the pitcher's acquisition is for the Giants, they are set to miss out on the pitcher for the opening day, as expected, because he hasn't been in spring training to build up his arm. According to Giants beat reporter Alex Pavlovic, Snell, who won the NL Cy Young Award last season, said that he won't be ready for the upcoming opening day.

"Blake Snell told me he won’t be ready for Opening Day," Pavlovic tweeted. "He’s in the 60-pitch range but those are without adrenaline and facing big league hitters. Giants will set a schedule after he throws in bullpen tomorrow."

After they set a schedule, the Giants will be able to determine how soon Snell will be ready to pitch this season.

MLB analyst optimistic about Giants this upcoming season after $62 million Blake Snell signing

MLB analyst Jon Heyman has praised the San Francisco Giants for acquiring the two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell. He thinks his addition will make the Giants a team in the NL to reckon with.

"Terrific winter for the San Francisco," Heyman said. "They will be able to combine the top two Cy Young finishers in the National League last year. Outstanding deal for the SF Giants who have improved markedly and really do look like a playoff team from here."

Last season with the Padres, Snell made 32 starts with a 14-9 record, 234 strikeouts in 180 innings and an ERA of 2.25.

The Giants, who went 79-83 last season, are competing in a stacked NL West.

The Arizona Diamondbacks reached the World Series last season. The LA Dodgers added Shohei Ohtani to a team that had won 100 games in five of the last seven seasons while winning the World Series once and making three appearances. And the San Diego Padres have Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis.

