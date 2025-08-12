Blue Jays vs Cubs: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - August 12, MLB 2025

The Toronto Blue Jays lock horns with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday for the first of the three games set to take place at the Rogers Centre. Toronto leads the AL East with a 69-50 record, while the Cubs, 67-50, are second in the NL Central.
Let's take a look at the odds, to get an idea of how the action might play out in Tuesday's game.
Blue Jays vs Cubs prediction
Taking the mound for the hosts is Puerto Rican Jose Berrios, who has been solid this season, boasting an 8-4 record, along with a 3.89 ERA and 116 strikeouts.
Offensively, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Ernie Clement and Addison Barger have been enjoying successful seasons for Toronto.
For the Cubs, it is young Ben Brown making his latest start. Brown has been shaky with a 5-7 season record, along with a 6.04 ERA and 104 strikeouts. At the plate, Kyle Tucker, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Seiya Suzuki and Nico Hoerner are the key players for the visitors.
Coming into this game after a morale-boosting comeback win against the Dodgers in LA, Toronto should win at the Rogers Centre where they have looked impressive all season.
Prediction: Toronto Blue Jays 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Odds
Money Line: Toronto Blue Jays -115, Chicago Cubs -102
Run Line: Toronto +1.5 (-189), Chicago -1.5 (+155)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-143), Under 8.5 (+117)
Injury report
Blue Jays injuries:
- Andrés Giménez: 10-day IL (Ankle)
- Yimi Garcia: 15-day IL (Ankle)
- Nick Sandlin: 15-day IL (Elbow)
- Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Shane Bieber: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Alek Manoah: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Bowden Francis: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Anthony Santander: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Angel Bastardo: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- George Springer: 7-day IL (Head)
Cubs injuries:
- Mike Soroka: 15-day IL (Shoulder)
- Jameson Taillon: 15-day IL (Calf)
- Justin Steele: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Javier Assad: 60-day IL (Oblique)
- Miguel Amaya: 60-day IL (Oblique)
- Eli Morgan: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Expert's picks
Toronto has been much more consistent than their opponents. Playing at home and with the pitching matchup leaning in their favor, the AL East leaders should be able to kick-start this series with an important win.
Money Line: Toronto Blue Jays -115
Run Line: Toronto +1.5 (-189)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-143)