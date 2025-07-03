Blue Jays vs. Yankees: Game 4 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 3, 2025

The Toronto Blue Jays face off against the New York Yankees on Thursday for the fourth and final game at the Rogers Centre. Coming into this one, both teams are tied for top spot in the AL East with 48-38 records.
Here's a look at the odds and how the action might play out in the series finale.
Blue Jays vs Yankees prediction
Taking the mound for the hosts is righty Chris Bassitt, who has been decent so far with a 7-4 record, along with a 4.29 ERA and 93 total strikeouts.
Offensively, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, Bo Bichette and Ernie Clement have enjoyed great seasons so far for Toronto.
For the Yankees, it is 29-year-old Clarke Schmidt who starts. On paper, Schmidt has fared slightly better than his counterpart so far this year, with a 4-4 record, along with a 3.09 ERA and 72 total strikeouts.
At the plate, Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt and Jazz Chisholm Jr. are the key players for the visitors.
Toronto comes into this game with plenty of wind in their sails, having won the first three games of the series. With a chance to open up a lead atop the division for the first time this year, the hosts should come into this one motivated as ever to secure an important win.
Prediction: Toronto Blue Jays 5, New York Yankees 4
Odds
Money Line: Toronto Blue Jays +105, New York Yankees -123
Run Line: Toronto +1.5 (-154), New York -1.5 (+126)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-152), Under 7.5 (+124)
Injury report
Blue Jays injuries
- Daulton Varsho: 10-day IL (Hamstring)
- Anthony Santander: 10-day IL (Shoulder)
- Bowden Francis: 15-day IL (Shoulder)
- Paxton Schultz: 15-day IL (Middle finger)
- Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Alek Manoah: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Angel Bastardo: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Bo Bichette: day-to-day (Knee)
Yankees injuries
- Yerry De Los Santos: 15-day IL (Elbow)
- Fernando Cruz: 15-day IL (Oblique)
- Ryan Yarbrough: 15-day IL (Oblique)
- Gerrit Cole: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-day IL (Ankle)
- Luis Gil: 60-day IL (Back)
- Jake Cousins: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Trent Grisham: day-to-day (Hamstring)
Expert's picks
Firing on all cylinders of late, it is tough to bet against the hosts securing yet another win on Thursday, especially with top spot in the AL East on the line.
Money Line: Toronto Blue Jays +105
Run Line: Toronto +1.5 (-154)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-152)