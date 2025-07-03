  • home icon
Blue Jays vs. Yankees: Game 4 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 3, 2025

By Raghav Mehta
Published Jul 03, 2025 14:53 GMT
New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Getty

The Toronto Blue Jays face off against the New York Yankees on Thursday for the fourth and final game at the Rogers Centre. Coming into this one, both teams are tied for top spot in the AL East with 48-38 records.

Here's a look at the odds and how the action might play out in the series finale.

Blue Jays vs Yankees prediction

Taking the mound for the hosts is righty Chris Bassitt, who has been decent so far with a 7-4 record, along with a 4.29 ERA and 93 total strikeouts.

Chris Bassitt in action against the Chicago White Sox - Source: Getty

Offensively, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, Bo Bichette and Ernie Clement have enjoyed great seasons so far for Toronto.

For the Yankees, it is 29-year-old Clarke Schmidt who starts. On paper, Schmidt has fared slightly better than his counterpart so far this year, with a 4-4 record, along with a 3.09 ERA and 72 total strikeouts.

At the plate, Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt and Jazz Chisholm Jr. are the key players for the visitors.

Toronto comes into this game with plenty of wind in their sails, having won the first three games of the series. With a chance to open up a lead atop the division for the first time this year, the hosts should come into this one motivated as ever to secure an important win.

Prediction: Toronto Blue Jays 5, New York Yankees 4

Odds

Money Line: Toronto Blue Jays +105, New York Yankees -123

Run Line: Toronto +1.5 (-154), New York -1.5 (+126)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-152), Under 7.5 (+124)

Injury report

Blue Jays injuries

  • Daulton Varsho: 10-day IL (Hamstring)
  • Anthony Santander: 10-day IL (Shoulder)
  • Bowden Francis: 15-day IL (Shoulder)
  • Paxton Schultz: 15-day IL (Middle finger)
  • Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
  • Alek Manoah: 60-day IL (Elbow)
  • Angel Bastardo: 60-day IL (Elbow)
  • Bo Bichette: day-to-day (Knee)
Yankees injuries

  • Yerry De Los Santos: 15-day IL (Elbow)
  • Fernando Cruz: 15-day IL (Oblique)
  • Ryan Yarbrough: 15-day IL (Oblique)
  • Gerrit Cole: 60-day IL (Elbow)
  • Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-day IL (Ankle)
  • Luis Gil: 60-day IL (Back)
  • Jake Cousins: 60-day IL (Elbow)
  • Trent Grisham: day-to-day (Hamstring)

Expert's picks

Firing on all cylinders of late, it is tough to bet against the hosts securing yet another win on Thursday, especially with top spot in the AL East on the line.

Money Line: Toronto Blue Jays +105

Run Line: Toronto +1.5 (-154)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-152)

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

