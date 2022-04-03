3 questions for Boston Red Sox entering Opening Day of 2022 MLB season

After a productive 2021 season, the Boston Red Sox will look to replicate, nay, even surpass their previous campaign. The Red Sox finished with a record of 92-70 for the 2021 season.

That was good enough for a slot in the AL Wild Card Game, where they faced off against their arch-nemesis New York Yankees. They overcame that hurdle for a spot in the ALDS.

There, they knocked off top seed Tampa Bay Rays in four games before succumbing to the Houston Astros in six ALCS games. With Opening Day just days ahead, here are three questions about the Boston Red Sox entering the 2022 season:

#1 Can Red Sox pitching staff hold up against tough opposition?

Nathan Eovaldi had a superb 2021 season.

Starter Nathan Eovaldi broke out for the team in the 2021 season. Chris Sale also had a respectable season, with a 5-1 record in nine starts. The question, though, is whether the rest of the pitching crew will be able to hold up.

The Red Sox let go of starter Eduardo Rodriguez, who spent six seasons with the club, to the Detroit Tigers. They replaced him with a serviceable lefty, Rich Hill, who last played for the New York Mets.

Boston was one of the most hittable teams for opposing teams last season. They gave up a batting average of .258, OBP of .332 and 1409 hits to their opponents last year, ranking in the bottom ten in pitching stats. If they can't protect Eovaldi and Sale in the rotation, it could be tough for Boston to make a name for themselves in a stacked AL East.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Nathan Eovaldi, 2 More Ks.



6Ks thru 5. Nathan Eovaldi, 2 More Ks.6Ks thru 5. https://t.co/fc6NkuEYk8

#2 Is Trevor Story the missing piece Red Sox need?

Trevor Story could start the season at second base.

The Boston Red Sox defense was atrocious in fielding stats last year, yet the team managed to go on a deep playoff run. They finished with the second-most errors (108), last in defensive efficiency and a -64 Rtot/TZ (The number of runs above or below average the player was worth based on number of plays made).

The Red Sox lost some firepower when Kyle Schwarber left, but the signing of Trevor Story looks to remedy the glaring gaps in their defense.

NESN @NESN Trevor Story goes 1-for-2 with an RBI single in his debut. Trevor Story goes 1-for-2 with an RBI single in his debut. https://t.co/VEtfxbi2vt

Trevor Story has a career .979 Fld% and produced a +10 Rtot/TZ last season. The team also welcomed back Jackie Bradley Jr., who is a defensive stud. If the Red Sox can step up their defense, that should hold them in good stead at the end of the season.

#3 Will Xander Bogaerts leave Boston Red Sox?

Championship Series - Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox - Game Four

It has been almost nine years since Xander Bogaerts made his first appearance for the Red Sox. The Aruban shortstop made his debut on August 20, 2013, against the Houston Astros.

Fast forward to the present day, and the Red Sox have moved on and rebuilt the team. Bogaerts is the only player remaining from their World Series title campaigns from 2013 and 2018. With the arrival of his possible replacement Trevor Story, the former three-time all-star might look for a bigger payday if he chooses to opt out of his contract at the end of 2022.

Edited by Bhargav