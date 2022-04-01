Pittsburgh Pirates vs Boston Red Sox Prediction & Match Preview - April 2nd | MLB Spring Training 2022

The Pittsburgh Pirates will be traveling to Jetblue Park in Fort Myers, Florida, on April 2, to take on the Boston Red Sox in a Spring Training game. The Pittsburgh Pirates will have right-hander JT Brubaker take the mound in a final preseason tuneup while the Red Sox are likely to send righty Tanner Houck to the hill.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are currently sporting a 5-5 record in Spring Training. Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox are ending the 2022 Spring Training on a positive note with a 9-5 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox | Spring Training 2022

Date and Time: Friday, April 2, 1:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Jetblue Park, Fort Myers, Florida

Pittsburgh Pirates Preview

The Pittsburgh Pirates are in the midst of a massive rebuild. After having the worst record in Major League Baseball in 2020, the Pirates repeated as the worst team in the league with over 100 losses. There were few bright spots in the Pirates' season.

However, the emergence of Bryan Reynolds served as a primary source of joy for the city of Pittsburgh. Reynolds established himself as one of the best centerfielders in the National League and was the subject of mulitple trade rumors in the offseason. For now, he seeks to lead the team toward a brighter future.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale The San Diego #Padres have engaged in trade talks this spring with the Pittsburgh #Pirates in an attempt to acquire All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. The Padres have pitching depth, and young pitchers Chris Paddack and Ryan Weathers have been mentioned in discussions.

Key player to watch - Bryan Reynolds

As the face of a franchise that is still trying to put together the pieces of a passable ballclub, Reynolds is going to be the subject of many of these sections involving the Pirates. After hitting his way to six Wins Above Replacement last season, the centerfielder finished 11th in the National League MVP voting. He is currently slugging .619 in Spring Training, which bodes well to building on his success from 2021.

Pittsburgh Pirates Predicted Lineup

Manager Derek Shelton will likely send the following lineup out tomorrow:

Kevin Newman SS Bryan Reynolds CF Ben Gamel RF Yoshi Tsutsugo 1B Greg Allen LF Michael Chavis DH Roberto Perez C Diego Castillo 2B Hunter Owen 3B

Boston Red Sox Preview

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a spectacular season in which they won 92 games, finishing second in the American League East. The club doubled down on its efforts to win its fourth title of the century when it signed Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story to a contract that is set to pay the All-Star $140 million over six years, as he will move to second base.

Key player to watch - Rafael Devers

Although there are no leaves in Fort Myers, Rafael Devers continues to rake. The Boston Red Sox third baseman continues to go unnoticed with stars Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story in the infield, as he leads the team with five homeruns in 19 Spring Training at-bats. Devers hopes to carry over his success in what may be considered the greatest infield to ever be assembled in Fenway Park in Boston.

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

Alex Cora will likely submit the following lineup today:

Enrique Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS J.D. Martinez, DH Alex Verdugo, LF Trevor Story, 2B Bobby Dalbec, 1B Jackie Bradley Jr., RF Christian Vazquez, C

Pirates vs. Red Sox Predictions

This matchup features two teams heading in vastly different directions. The Red Sox are firmly capitalizing on their window of opportunity as they look to make their way back to the World Series. The addition of Trevor Story, coupled with the return of Chris Sale, bodes well for a team intent on dethroning the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Pirates will look to gain some valuable experience against a team of the Red Sox's caliber. Expect the Red Sox to hold the Pirates down on offense, and expect Rafael Devers to continue his torrid pace and take advantage of a Pirates' pitching staff that is lacking in talent.

Where to watch: Pirates vs. Red Sox

Fans can catch the matchup between the two ballclubs on KDKA-FM 93.7, WEEI 93.7 or watch on NESN Sports.

