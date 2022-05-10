Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions May 10, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

Today, the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves start their short two-game set of interleague play.

Starting are two of the best young hurlers in the game. Garrett Whitlock has pitched 22 innings for Boston so far this season, and he has given up just three earned runs. Kyle Wright will be starting his sixth game of the season for Atlanta while boasting a 1.74 ERA and a sub-one WHIP.

David O'Brien @DOBrienATL Kyle Wright has been the biggest, most pleasant surprise of the #Braves season, and he makes his next start tonight vs. Red Sox. Here’s a story I wrote a couple of weeks ago about keys to his transformation. theathletic.com/3272361/2022/0… Kyle Wright has been the biggest, most pleasant surprise of the #Braves season, and he makes his next start tonight vs. Red Sox. Here’s a story I wrote a couple of weeks ago about keys to his transformation. theathletic.com/3272361/2022/0…

"Kyle Wright has been the biggest, most pleasant surprise of the #Braves season" - @ David O'Brien

The Atlanta Braves season is certainly off to a disappointing start, but with the promise their rotation has shown, they shouldn't have any problems catching up to the first-place Mets.

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Thursday, May 10, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st Red Sox +124 Over 7.5 (-120) Yes (-104) Braves -146 Under 7.5 (-102) No (-118)

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons 2022 Red Sox highlights…

—9 blown saves

—0-6 in extra innings

—Story (140m) = 194/276/269 w/ 35 Ks

—Dalbec = 139/225/215 + feels worse

—6 starters under .220

—16 HRs (14th in AL), 4 SBs (last), 65 BBs (15th)



Oh and they didn’t extend Devers = idiotic. 2022 Red Sox highlights…—9 blown saves —0-6 in extra innings—Story (140m) = 194/276/269 w/ 35 Ks—Dalbec = 139/225/215 + feels worse—6 starters under .220—16 HRs (14th in AL), 4 SBs (last), 65 BBs (15th)Oh and they didn’t extend Devers = idiotic.

"2022 Red Sox highlights..." - @ Bill Simmons

Twitter's Bill Simmons shed some light on Red Sox stats.

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

Garrett Whitlock is 25 and has barely pitched 100 major league innings, but he's only given up 21 runs in those hundred innings. This is a guy bettors should keep an eye on as he could make you a lot of money if he continues the way he's going.

Garrett Whitlock Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+124)

Kyle Wright has been a blessing for Atlanta. Pitching in the fourth spot in the rotation, he leads the team in strikeouts and ERA. He goes deep into games, making his stats even more impressive. Wright may be the number one start for Atlanta by the end of the season.

Kyle Wright Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-146)

Both starters have an incredible sub-two ERA. Runs will be hard to come by today, and they won't come early as these clubs are unfamiliar with each other.

No Runs in the First inning (-118) & No Runs in the Second Inning (-148)

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction

Interleague games can be hard to predict as these teams only see each other every few years. Add two young pitchers to the mix, and anything can happen. Both teams are in need of some wins as they trail in their divisions, but an edge has to be given to Atlanta as their offense has been heating up of late.

Atlanta (-146) & Under 7.5 Runs (-102)

LIVE POLL Q. Who Will Win Today? Boston Red Sox Atlanta Braves 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt