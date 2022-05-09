ICYMI: "Yessir!!!! Went yard then hit the "Silencer"!! Ayyyyyyeee" - LeBron James reacts to Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. imitating the 'silencer' after hitting a home run

LeBron James has shown an interest in several sports, and this time was seen cheering for the MLB's Atlanta Braves. The Braves took on the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park on Mother's Day and emerged victorious.

One of the highlights of the game was Ronald Acuña Jr.'s celebration after hitting a home run. Once he struck it, he knew it was gone, and he immediately started James' famous silencer celebration.

James, who was at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2022, took to Twitter to acknowledge the celebration. He wrote:

"Yessir!!!! Went yard then hit the "Silencer"!! Ayyyyyyeee"

With that play, Acuña Jr. helped the Braves go up 4-0. The game eventually ended in a resounding 9-2 win for the Braves, who will take on the Boston Red Sox next on May 11.

While this is the most recent imitation of the famed signature celebration, it is not the first. Guys like Braxton Miller and William Gay have both executed the "silencer" on separate occasions.

LeBron James debuted the celebration in March 2013, in his return to Cleveland with the Miami Heat. The four-time champ was getting a lot of criticism for leaving in the manner that he did, and it was his way of quieting the crowd.

When asked how he feels about other athletes using the celebration, he said:

"I have had opportunities to do it obviously lately. It is great when you have other athletes not only in your own respective sport but other sports that respect what you do and know the meaning behind it.

"I have always been humble that I can see other athletes mimic some of the things that I do."

In the LA Lakers' overtime win against the Indiana Pacers in November 2021, he also pulled out the "silencer" after hitting clutch three-pointers. In that same game, he did the "big balls" dance, which earned him a fine.

LeBron James has an interest in Major League Baseball

LeBron James No. 23 addresses the crowd prior to game two of the American League Divison Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Indians.

Although LeBron James loves to watch sports, he also takes advantage of opportunities in the sporting industry. Through Fenway Sports, James is a part owner of several teams across different sports, including the Boston Red Sox.

The deal was completed in March 2021, when he officially became a partner of Fenway Sports Group. He is also a part-owner of Liverpool Football Club in the English Premier League.

The 18-time All-Star celebrated their UEFA Finals qualification, uploading a picture of himself in a Liverpool fit.

James has expressed an interest in owning an NBA team, but he will first have to retire from the league before that is possible. The Lakers star will play for at least two more years as he wants to play with his son Bronny in the NBA.

