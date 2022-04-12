Boston Red Sox vs Detroit Tigers Prediction & Match Preview - April 13th | MLB Season 2022

The Boston Red Sox will be playing the second of their three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park today. The perennial playoff contenders from the American League East have had a bad start to the season, mainly due to an anemic offense and a bullpen that is in a slump. They are now 1-3 in the win-loss column.

The Tigers' record, on the other hand, is on an even keel of 2-2 after they beat the Red Sox in the opening game of the series. Detroit will look to build momentum from their first encounter against the Red Sox and optimiscially, win the next two games as well.

Boston will send new acquisition and veteran lefty Rich Hill to the mound while Detroit have chosen Tyler Alexander to start.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox vs Detroit Tigers | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 12, 1:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Boston Red Sox Team Preview

Jake Diekman (right) struck out the last three Yankees batters in their last game of the series

The Boston Red Sox battery crew has a slash line of .173/.243/.308 through four games, explaining their 1-3 record. The pen is still being rotated to check who fits in which position. They slipped past the New York Yankees in the last game of their series when the bullpen held their ground and Jake Diekman fanned the last three Yankees batters to get the save. The men in red narrowly beat the Bombers, 4-3.

There are lofty expectations that Boston will atleast reach the playoffs this season, but a defeat to the unfancied Detroit Tigers in the opening game of the series doesn't help in an outlook that is believable.

Key Player - Rafael Devers

Rafael Devers is batting .313 to start the year

The Boston Red Sox should look to continue riding—and hopefully follow—the hot hand of Rafael Devers. He is currently batting .313/.353/.625 with a homer, two extra-base hits, and two runs batted in. He already had two hits in the opening match against the Tigers and the Red Sox will need more from him as the offense tries to adjust and overcome their woes.

Jahmai Webster @WebsterOnTV



Rafael Devers 🛒 1st Home Run Laundry Cart Ride of 2022.Rafael Devers 🛒 1st Home Run Laundry Cart Ride of 2022.Rafael Devers 🛒💨 https://t.co/skxnILnHGH

"1st Home Run Laundry Cart Ride of 2022. Rafael Devers 🛒💨" - @ Jahmai Webster

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Rich Hill

Enrique "Kike" Hernandez, CF Trevor Story, 2B Xander Bogaerts, SS Rafael Devers, 3B J.D. Martinez, RF Bobby Dalbec, 1B Alex Verdugo, LF Christian Vazquez, C Christian Arroyo, DH

Detroit Tigers Preview

The Detroit Tigers are off to a decent start

In a shock win on Opening Day, the Detroit Tigers upended their division counterpart Chicago White Sox 5-4. This came as a big surprise as Detroit, even though they reloaded in the offseason, are still unfancied to even have a winning record this year. One thing is for sure though, they won't easily back down.

The boys from the Motor City now have a 2-2 record after dominating the Red Sox in their series-opening encounter. The Tigers will look to keep this momentum going and fancy themselves a playoff spot this campaign.

Key Player - Austin Meadows

Detroit Tigers' Austin Meadows

Former All-Star Austin Meadows is off to a blazing start this season. He is batting .462/.563/.615 with three home runs, four runs batted in, and five runs in 13 at-bats. With the Red Sox rotation on the backend and the bullpen still needing time to gel, look for the outfielder to capitalize and produce big numbers against the Red Sox.

"Austin Meadows 🤝 Finding comfort with @ComericaPark #DetroitRoots" - @ Bally Sports Detroit

Detroit Tigers Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Tyler Alexander

Robbie Grossman, RF Javier Baez, SS Jeimer Candelario, 3B Miguel Cabrera, DH Austin Meadows, LF Jonathan Schoop, 2B Spencer Torkelson, 1B Tucker Barnhart, C Akil Baddoo, CF

Red Sox vs Tigers Match Prediction

With the Detroit Tigers coming together as a cohesive unit and this being a matchup in which the starters are on the back end of the rotation, the odds are in the Tigers' favor. They are better on the batting order and most of their pitchers have held the fort, at least in their first game against the Red Sox, ending with a scoreline of 2-1.

Where to Watch Red Sox vs Tigers

The game can be seen on NESN for the Boston Red Sox and Bally Sports Detroit for the Tigers. You can also listen on the radio through WEEI 93.7 and WCCM 1490AM/103.7 FM in the Boston area and WXYT 97.1 FM in the Detroit area.

