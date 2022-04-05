Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Prediction & Match Preview - Opening Day April 7th | MLB

The Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees will play each other on Opening Day, April 7, at Yankee Stadium. This will be the first of 19 matchups between the two rivals this season. Both are looking for a strong 2022.

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees Opening Day matchup is one of the more anticipated games to watch. What can fans expect? Let's check it out below.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Thursday, April 7, 1:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Boston Red Sox Team Preview

Championship Series - Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox - Game Four

The Red Sox will begin another season with high expectations. The team made a run at the American League Championship Series in 2021 but lost to the Houston Astros. They hope to build on that success this year.

Although the Sox lost Kyle Schwarber and Hunter Renfroe to free agency this offseason, the team returns many of its core players, and the offense will continue to be a strength. The addition of Trevor Story will certainly help fill the gap left by the two notables.

The Red Sox announced earlier in the week that their best starting pitcher, Chris Sale, has been placed on the 60-day injured list.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The Boston Red Sox announced that Chris Sale has been placed on the 60-day IL with a right rib stress fracture. The Boston Red Sox announced that Chris Sale has been placed on the 60-day IL with a right rib stress fracture. https://t.co/Tvw5jrr3mk

"The Boston Red Sox announced that Chris Sale has been placed on the 60-day-IL with a right rib stress fracture." - @ FOX Sports: MLB

With Sale missing the season's start and lefty Eduardo Rodriguez gone to the Detroit Tigers, the rest of Boston's pitching staff will need to be reliable. One who needs to step up is starter Nathan Eovaldi, who will pitch Opening Day.

Key Player: Rafael Devers

Rafael Devers, Division Series - Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays - Game One

Rafael Devers will be the key player to watch for the Boston Red Sox. Devers had a great Spring Training with a .385 batting average, six home runs and 12 runs batted in. Look for Devers to take advantage of Yankee Stadium's short right field porch.

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

The Boston Red Sox predicted Opening Day lineup is among the best in baseball, with All-Star infielder Trevor Story added right in the middle.

Enrique Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS J.D. Martinez, DH Alex Verdugo, LF Trevor Story, 2B Bobby Dalbec, 1B Jackie Bradley Jr, RF Christian Vazquez, C

No injuries have been reported ahead of Opening Day.

New York Yankees Team Preview

Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees

The New York Yankees open the season yet again with huge expectations. With stars such as Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Gerrit Cole, the Yankees are looking for their first World Series title since 2009.

The New York Yankees had 92 wins and a Wild Card berth in 2021, but last season was a huge disappointment. Many had picked them to win the World Series. The loss to the rival Boston Red Sox was hard to take.

The Yankees lineup is already intimidating, but the addition of Josh Donaldson will make it even deeper. The left-handed bat of Anthony Rizzo is much-needed and will complement sluggers Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Joey Gallo.

The Yankees bullpen, headed by star closer Aroldis Chapman and including pieces like Chad Green, appears just as strong as in previous seasons.

Key Player - Anthony Rizzo

Wild Card Round - New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox

Anthony Rizzo is the key player to watch for the New York Yankees on Opening Day. The left-handed power bat will have a favorable matchup against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. Look for Rizzo to have a big day at the plate for the home team.

New York Yankees Predicted Lineup

The New York Yankees projected starting lineup is one of the deepest in baseball. The team has a nice balance of young and experienced veteran players who have been on winning teams.

Anthony Rizzo, 1B Aaron Judge, RF Joey Gallo, LF Giancarlo Stanton, DH Josh Donaldson, 3B Gleyber Torres, 2B Aaron Hicks, CF Kyle Higashioka, C Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS

One notable bench player is former All-Star D.J. LeMahieu. Lemahieu is expected to be a utility player this season, playing primarily second and third base. The team certainly has depth on the infield they can use to their advantage.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Match Prediction

The biggest rivalry in all of baseball is the biggest game to watch this Opening Day. The starting pitcher Gerrit Cole-Nathan Eovaldi duel will be intriguing to watch. The Red Sox need Eovaldi to go deep into the game as their bullpen is weak.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Bring on the Red Sox. Gerrit Cole said that he is ready for Opening Day: mlb.com/news/gerrit-co… Bring on the Red Sox. Gerrit Cole said that he is ready for Opening Day: mlb.com/news/gerrit-co…

"Bring on the Red Sox. Gerrit Cole said that he is ready for Opening Day." - @ Bryan Hoch

With Gerrit Cole starting and the Yankees playing at home in front of a packed crowd, it will be too much for the Red Sox. Final score, Yankees win 4-3.

Where to watch Red Sox vs Yankees

The game can be seen on NESN Network (Boston), YES Network (New York), and MLB Extra Innings.

