Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Prediction & Match Preview - April 9th | MLB Season 2022

The biggest and oldest rivalry in baseball is back. The Boston Red Sox will play the New York Yankees this weekend. Fans will be treated to a four-game series as the Sox travel to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx to take on Josh Donaldson and the Yankees.
As the two teams will play each other approximately 20 times this season, this series will act as a preview for both teams, each looking to get a leg up on the other.
Match Details
Fixture: Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees
Date & Time: Saturday, April 9, 4:05 p.m. EST
Venue: Yankee Stadium, New York City, New York
Boston Red Sox Preview
The Red Sox are coming off a preseason where they gave second- and third-string guys a chance to play, and still did well. They finished the Grapefruit League with a record of 11-8.
Taking the ball for the Red Sox will be starting pitcher Nick Pivetta. The Canadian right-hander finished last season with a record of 9-8 and an ERA over 5.
Boston Red Sox Key Player - Trevor Story
The best offseason acquisition of the Boston Red Sox was second baseman Trevor Story. Story, who signed with the Red Sox for $140 million over six years, was absent from most games during Spring Training.
"Next Chapter, BOSTON! This is where I belong. LFG" - @ Trevor Story
Story, who has hit 450 RBIs in his five-year career, will make his debut in the series. For the $23 million the Red Sox are paying Trevor Story this year, the Sox will expect solid numbers.
Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup
- Enrique Hernandez, RF
- Rafael Devers, 3B
- Xander Bogaerts, SS
- JD Martinez, DH
- Alex Vergugo, LF
- Trevor Story, 2B
- Bobby Dalbec, 1B
- Jackie Bradley, CF
- Christian Vazquez, C
Pitcher: Nick Pivetta
Nick Pivetta will get the ball to start this matchup.
New York Yankees Preview
The Yankees have overhauled their roster over the past 2 seasons. At the beginning of the 2021 season, more than half of the players in their current lineup played for other teams.
"Yankees' Luis Severino: Arm 'good' after soreness scare" _@New York Post
Getting the ball for the Yankees will be Luis Severino. The 28-year-old will look to get back to his old form after only three starts in the past couple of years.
New York Yankees Key Player - Joey Gallo
The Yankees player everyone will be watching is outfielder Joey Gallo. Gallo came to the Yankees from the Texas Rangers at the season's trade deadline and duly disappointed fans and management.
Gallo hit only 22 RBIs in 58 games for the Yankees in 2021, while batting a meager .160.
It will be a major storyline of this season if Gallo is able to turn things around. Predicted lineups show him batting fifth.
New York Yankees Predicted Lineup
- Josh Donaldson 3B
- Aaron Judge, RF
- Anthony Rizzo, 1B
- Giancarlo Stanton, DH
- Joey Gallo, LF
- Gleyber Torres, 2B
- Aaron Hicks, LF
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS
- Kyle Higashioka, C
Pitcher: Luis Severino
Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Predicition
The two teams finished in a stastical tie in the American League East last season. They faced off in the Wild Card game, which the Yankees pulled off.
Although both clubs feature many new players this year, those memories will certainly not be forgotten. The Red Sox have taken massive steps to improve the quality of their order, but the Yankees have done more. Our Prediction: Yankees 6-3.
Where to watch the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees
Boston Red Sox
TV: NESN +
Livestream: MLB.TV
New York Yankees
TV: YES Network
Livestream: MLB.TV
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are both looking good for the 2022 season, and both teams will have to deliver if they want to come up on top.