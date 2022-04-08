Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Prediction & Match Preview - April 9th | MLB Season 2022

The biggest and oldest rivalry in baseball is back. The Boston Red Sox will play the New York Yankees this weekend. Fans will be treated to a four-game series as the Sox travel to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx to take on Josh Donaldson and the Yankees.

As the two teams will play each other approximately 20 times this season, this series will act as a preview for both teams, each looking to get a leg up on the other.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees

Date & Time: Saturday, April 9, 4:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Yankee Stadium, New York City, New York

Boston Red Sox Preview

The Red Sox are coming off a preseason where they gave second- and third-string guys a chance to play, and still did well. They finished the Grapefruit League with a record of 11-8.

Taking the ball for the Red Sox will be starting pitcher Nick Pivetta. The Canadian right-hander finished last season with a record of 9-8 and an ERA over 5.

Boston Red Sox Key Player - Trevor Story

The best offseason acquisition of the Boston Red Sox was second baseman Trevor Story. Story, who signed with the Red Sox for $140 million over six years, was absent from most games during Spring Training.

Trevor Story @Tstory2 Next Chapter, BOSTON! This is where I belong. LFG Next Chapter, BOSTON! This is where I belong. LFG https://t.co/0XBDXxzC7O

"Next Chapter, BOSTON! This is where I belong. LFG" - @ Trevor Story

Story, who has hit 450 RBIs in his five-year career, will make his debut in the series. For the $23 million the Red Sox are paying Trevor Story this year, the Sox will expect solid numbers.

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

Enrique Hernandez, RF Rafael Devers, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS JD Martinez, DH Alex Vergugo, LF Trevor Story, 2B Bobby Dalbec, 1B Jackie Bradley, CF Christian Vazquez, C

Pitcher: Nick Pivetta

Pivetta in 2021

Nick Pivetta will get the ball to start this matchup.

New York Yankees Preview

The Yankees have overhauled their roster over the past 2 seasons. At the beginning of the 2021 season, more than half of the players in their current lineup played for other teams.

"Yankees' Luis Severino: Arm 'good' after soreness scare" _@New York Post

Getting the ball for the Yankees will be Luis Severino. The 28-year-old will look to get back to his old form after only three starts in the past couple of years.

New York Yankees Key Player - Joey Gallo

The Yankees player everyone will be watching is outfielder Joey Gallo. Gallo came to the Yankees from the Texas Rangers at the season's trade deadline and duly disappointed fans and management.

Gallo hit only 22 RBIs in 58 games for the Yankees in 2021, while batting a meager .160.

It will be a major storyline of this season if Gallo is able to turn things around. Predicted lineups show him batting fifth.

Joey Gallo hopes to improve his numbers with the Yankees

New York Yankees Predicted Lineup

Josh Donaldson 3B Aaron Judge, RF Anthony Rizzo, 1B Giancarlo Stanton, DH Joey Gallo, LF Gleyber Torres, 2B Aaron Hicks, LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS Kyle Higashioka, C

Pitcher: Luis Severino

Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Predicition

The two teams finished in a stastical tie in the American League East last season. They faced off in the Wild Card game, which the Yankees pulled off.

Although both clubs feature many new players this year, those memories will certainly not be forgotten. The Red Sox have taken massive steps to improve the quality of their order, but the Yankees have done more. Our Prediction: Yankees 6-3.

Where to watch the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees

Boston Red Sox

TV: NESN +

Livestream: MLB.TV

New York Yankees

TV: YES Network

Livestream: MLB.TV

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are both looking good for the 2022 season, and both teams will have to deliver if they want to come up on top.

