Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 10th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The New York Yankees will look to shut the door on their arch nemesis, the Boston Red Sox in the final game of the opening series. The Yankees lead, 2-0. The Bronx Bombers won their first meeting 6-5 on a dramatic Josh Donaldson walkoff RBI, and won again yesterday with a score of 4-2.

Injury reports, lineup predictions, and starting pitcher matchups will be covered for tomorrow's game and what might be a factor in each team's offense and defense.

Boston Red Sox Injury Report

Chris Sale pitching in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Red Sox injury report can be seen below:

Player Name Status Reason Chris Sale Out Stress fracture, right rib cage James Paxton Out Tommy John surgery Josh Taylor Out back soreness Matt Barnes Questionable back tigtness

The Red Sox are still without their ace Chris Sale, who has been put on the 60-day IL after sustaining an injury during the lockout period. There is still no timetable for his return. Starter James Paxton will hopefully make his return during midseason after undergoing Tommy John surgery last April 2021.

New York Yankees Injury Report

24-year-old catcher Ben Rortvedt

The Yankees injury report can be seen below:

Player Name Status Reason Ben Rortvedt Out Right oblique strain Stephen Ridings Out Right shoulder impingement Domingo German Out Right shoulder impingement syndrome Zack Britton Out Tommy John surgery

The New York Yankees are still without starter Domingo German due to right shoulder impingement syndrome and lefty relief ace Zack Britton. Britton underwent Tommy John surgery in September.

Stephen Ridings has the same issues as German, while Ben Rortvedt, who was acquired in a deal that included Josh Donaldson, looks to return in the month of April to backup starting catcher Kyle Higashioka.

Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Predicted Lineup

Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo looks to keep his momentum going

The Red Sox predicted lineup for Sunday's game can be seen below:

Player 2022 Stats 1 Kike Hernandez, CF 1 R, 1 BB 2 Trevor Story, 2B 1 double, 1 BB 3 Xander Bogaerts, SS .375, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 double 4 Rafael Devers, 3B .250, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 double 5 J. D. Martinez, RF 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 double 6 Bobby Dalbec, 1B 1 BB 7 Alex Verdugo, LF .500, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R 8 Christian Vazquez, C single 9 Christian Arroyo, DH

Alex Verdugo is generating some power in the batting order as he homered yesterday against Luis Severino.

New York Yankees

Josh Donaldson hit a walkoff RBI for his new team

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks JOSH DONALDSON WALKS IT OFF IN HIS YANKEES DEBUT!!! JOSH DONALDSON WALKS IT OFF IN HIS YANKEES DEBUT!!! https://t.co/Z7ukeFQkeV

"JOSH DONALDSON WALKS IT OFF IN HIS YANKEES DEBUT!!!" - @ Talkin' Yanks

The Yankees' predicted lineup for Sunday's game can be seen below:

Player 2022 Stats 1 Josh Donaldson, 3B .300, 1 RBI, 1 R 2 Aaron Judge, RF .250, 1 double, 2 R 3 Anthony Rizzo, 1B .286, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R 4 Giancarlo Stanton, DH .250, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R 5 DJ LeMahieu, 2B 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R 6 Joey Gallo, LF 2 BB 7 Aaron Hicks, CF 8 Kyle Higashioka, C single 9 Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS 1 R

The Bombers have already produced five dingers in two games this season. Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton have blasted two each.

Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Projected Pitching Rotation

Boston Red Sox

Tanner Houck is the projected starter for Sunday

The Red Sox' current pitching rotation can be seen below.

1 Nathan Eovaldi 2 Nick Pivetta 3 Tanner Houck 4 Rich Hill 5 Michael Wacha

There are still many question marks regarding the pitching staff of the Red Sox. They will have to make do with it for now while two of their starters, Chris Sale and James Paxton, are on the IL.

New York Yankees

Jordan Montgomery is the projected starter for Sunday

The Yankees' predicted pitching rotation can be seen below:

1 Gerrit Cole 2 Luis Severino 3 Jordan Montgomery 4 Nestor Cortes Jr. 5 Jameson Taillon

The pitching crew of the Yankees is largely intact from last season. They will need to step up, however, to help ace Gerrit Cole, and the sluggers who are producing well to start the season.

