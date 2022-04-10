Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 10th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The New York Yankees will look to shut the door on their arch nemesis, the Boston Red Sox in the final game of the opening series. The Yankees lead, 2-0. The Bronx Bombers won their first meeting 6-5 on a dramatic Josh Donaldson walkoff RBI, and won again yesterday with a score of 4-2.
Injury reports, lineup predictions, and starting pitcher matchups will be covered for tomorrow's game and what might be a factor in each team's offense and defense.
Boston Red Sox Injury Report
The Red Sox injury report can be seen below:
The Red Sox are still without their ace Chris Sale, who has been put on the 60-day IL after sustaining an injury during the lockout period. There is still no timetable for his return. Starter James Paxton will hopefully make his return during midseason after undergoing Tommy John surgery last April 2021.
New York Yankees Injury Report
The Yankees injury report can be seen below:
The New York Yankees are still without starter Domingo German due to right shoulder impingement syndrome and lefty relief ace Zack Britton. Britton underwent Tommy John surgery in September.
Stephen Ridings has the same issues as German, while Ben Rortvedt, who was acquired in a deal that included Josh Donaldson, looks to return in the month of April to backup starting catcher Kyle Higashioka.
Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Predicted Lineup
Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox predicted lineup for Sunday's game can be seen below:
Alex Verdugo is generating some power in the batting order as he homered yesterday against Luis Severino.
New York Yankees
"JOSH DONALDSON WALKS IT OFF IN HIS YANKEES DEBUT!!!" - @ Talkin' Yanks
The Yankees' predicted lineup for Sunday's game can be seen below:
The Bombers have already produced five dingers in two games this season. Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton have blasted two each.
Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Projected Pitching Rotation
Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox' current pitching rotation can be seen below.
There are still many question marks regarding the pitching staff of the Red Sox. They will have to make do with it for now while two of their starters, Chris Sale and James Paxton, are on the IL.
New York Yankees
The Yankees' predicted pitching rotation can be seen below:
The pitching crew of the Yankees is largely intact from last season. They will need to step up, however, to help ace Gerrit Cole, and the sluggers who are producing well to start the season.