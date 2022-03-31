Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays Prediction & Match Preview - April 1st | MLB Spring Training 2022

The Boston Red Sox will travel north along the Gulf coast of Florida on Friday night to play the 2021 American League East champion Tampa Bay Rays at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Florida. Both teams play in the same division, and everyone thinks this match will be a bitter rivalry. The Rays have a Spring Training record of 3-7 while the Sox, coming off a win against the Braves, sit at a better 8-5.

The game will take place at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Florida, which is the Spring Training venue for the Tampa Bay Rays, about 100 miles south of Tropicana Field, where the Rays normally play.

Despite being the AL East pennant winner in 2021, the Rays fell to the Boston Red Sox 3-1 in the American League Division Series last year. The Rays have had a rocky start to their Spring Training. Currently, they are only batting .250 as a team, making them second to last in that category in the Grapefruit League. The Red Sox, meanwhile, will be energized by their 10-7 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays

Date & Time: Friday, April 1, 6:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, Florida

Boston Red Sox Preview

Red Sox manager Alex Cora came out with his definitive regular season lineup against right-handed pitchers yesterday. Although it is unclear who will start for the Rays tomorrow, it will be an exciting opportunity to possibly get to see Trevor Story in the Red Sox uniform. So far, Story has only made one appearance, with two at-bats, singling in his only hit. Should a right-handed Ray take the mound, fans will see Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo near the top of the order.

Division Series - Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two

Key Player - Rafael Devers

The talk of the Red Sox this spring has been of 27-year-old Ryan Fitzgerald, an alumnus of Creighton University in Nebraska, who is 5-16 with four homers. Although this is very impressive, the young third baseman still has little chance of starting over Devers, who is due to make $11.2 million this season with the Boston Red Sox. Devers has also had a good spring. So far, he has hit .389 with four home runs and eight RBI. This included a two-run blast hit in the bottom of the first last night against the Atlanta Braves.

After Alex Cora all but confirmed that Devers will indeed be his leadoff man this regular season, eyes will be upon him. Sources do not have Devers starting as they are logically resting him for Opening Day. He may come into the game at a later point.

"Moonshot for Rafael Devers!" - @ Boston Strong

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

RF Christian Arroyo 1B Travis Shaw 3B Bobby Dalbec C Kevin Plawecki LF Christin Stewart CF Rob Refsnyder DH Franchy Cordero 2B Matt Vierling SS Jonathan Arauz

Tampa Bay Rays Preview

The Rays did spectacular things in 2021. Although not necessarily favored, they rallied in August, going 21-6 that month, eventually accruing a 100-62 record. Nobody will judge such a dynamic team in Spring Training, but they have not played the way fans know they can.

The firepower they came to rely on last season seemingly is not there anymore. The Tampa Bay Rays have only hit seven home runs in their 10 preseason games thus far, rendering their SLG as a team a subpar .658. On the bright side, they have been able to watch some dynamic youth within their organization shine like the Gulf sun.

Key Player - Miles Mastrobuoni

His name may be a moutful, but there is no confusion as to whether this young man can hit. The 25-year-old has so far appeared in seven games. He has stepped up to the plate 12 times. In four of those instances, he got a hit, leading to a home run and a team-leading six RBI.

It is unlikely there will be space for Mastrobuoni on the starting roster, but production of this kind will no doubt set him on the radar of the Rays management down the line. The youngster hit five home runs and drove home 31 with the Montgomery Biscuits in AAA last season.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia



(via The Rays put Mike Zunino's photo on the big screen when prospect Miles Mastrobuoni was hitting(via @amylucillee The Rays put Mike Zunino's photo on the big screen when prospect Miles Mastrobuoni was hitting 😩(via @amylucillee) https://t.co/vYlVPWLIBD

"The Rays put Mike Zunino's photo on the big screen when prospect Miles Mastrobuoni was hitting" - @ Jomboy Media

Tampa Bay Rays Predicted Lineup

RF Josh Lowe LF Harold Ramirez CF Luke Raley 1B Ryan Healy C Rene Pinto SS Wander Franco 2B Miles Mastrobuoni DH Diego Infante 3B Curtis Mead

Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays Predicition

Neither team has done much in the way of trotting out their talent. With both rosters having considerable talent, it is likely that Sox manager Alex Cora and Rays boss Kevin Cash will feel it is safer to rest the big guns and keep them fresh. The second-stringers for the Red Sox have performed markedly better. For that reason, our prediction: Red Sox. 6-4.

Where to watch The Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays

Boston Red Sox

TV: NESN+

Livestream: MLB.TV

Tampa Bay Rays

TV: FS Florida

Livestream: MLB.TV

As is common in spring ball, fans may not get a glimpse at their favorites. Famous Rays like Mike Zunino and Kevin Kiermaier have played virtually no games this preseason. The same goes for the Red Sox, who have played big stars like J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts slightly more regularly, but are also obviously cautious not to waste them.

Regardless of the outcome of this game, the two teams will meet again frequently over the course of the MLB season. When August and September come around, it is unlikely we will see any of these names still on the lineup sheets.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt