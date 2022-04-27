Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - April 27th | 2022 MLB Season

The Toronto Blue Jays will be home for the third game of a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox. The 12-6 Blue Jays are looking to win the series Wednesday night against a struggling 7-11 Red Sox club. Toronto came back from a 5-2 deficit in the eighth inning to win 6-5 in extra innings, handing Boston their fourth straight loss.

"No Raim' or reason to EVER count us out! #WALKOFF" - @ Toronto Blue Jays

The Red Sox will try to stop their slide Wednesday when they'll send out right-hander Michael Wacha. Wacha has had a strong start to the year, only giving up three earned runs over three starts. He'll be up against a powerful Blue Jays lineup that leads the majors in slugging percentage and home runs. He's been a pitch-to-contact style of pitcher this year, so he'll need to rely on weak contact and reliable defense behind him.

J.P. Long @SoxNotes Michael Wacha has a 1.11 ERA and .091 opponent AVG in his last 5 regular-season starts.



"Michael Wacha has a 1.11 ERA and .091 opponent AVG in his last 5 regular-season starts." - @ J.P. Long

For the Blue Jays, Ross Stripling will take the hill, currently sporting a 4.50 ERA in four appearances. Stripling has pitched exactly four innings in his two starts this year, so he'll presumably be handing the ball off early to a Blue Jays bullpen that has an American League-leading 1.01 WHIP. The Red Sox have underperformed offensively, ranking 24th in home runs and 17th in runs. Compared to last year, when they were fifth in runs, they'll need to find consistency from their bats to get back on track.

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 27, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Boston Red Sox +126 +1.5 (-154) Over 8.5 (-122) Toronto Blue Jays -148 -1.5 (+128) Under 8.5 (+100)

The Red Sox haven't had much success at Rogers Centre, only winning one of their last seven contests up north. The Blue Jays are very comfortable at home as of late, winning nine of their last eleven home games. The Red Sox haven't been hitting well recently, averaging only 2.8 runs over their last eight games. As a result, their games have gone under in six of those eight. Overall between these two, the total has gone over eight of the last 10 times.

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Best Picks

George Springer hammered a two-run game-tying home run in the ninth inning to force Tuesday's game into extras. He's gotten off to a great start with four bombs already in just 17 games. He's also six for his last 17 and will try and stay hot out of the leadoff spot again on Wednesday.

Pick: George Springer Over 1.5 Total Bases (+115)

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Prediction

Although Michael Wacha has been solid to start 2022, the Blue Jays lineup has been too difficult to navigate for a subpar Red Sox bullpen. Expect Toronto to secure their third consecutive victory behind a strong performance from Stripling and Toronto's hot bats.

Pick: Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 (+128)

