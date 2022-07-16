Brandon Crawford’s wife Jalynne Crawford shares adorable pictures of their kids from the San Francisco Giants versus Arizona Diamondbacks game

San Francisco Giants star Brandon Crawford’s wife Jalynne shared heart-warming pictures of their children from a recent baseball game. Jalynne, along with her kids, went to the baseball game to cheer Brandon Crawford, who is the Giants' shortstop.

Jalynne shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram story. One of the pictures featured her with the kids on their way to the San Francisco Giants versus Arizona Diamondbacks game. In another picture, Jalynne is seen posing with her friends. She also thinks that “MLB Giants wives are the best.”

Brandon and Jalynne first met at an orientation in college and got married in Kona, Hawaii, in 2011. The couple has four children, two daughters and two sons.

Jalynne posted a photo of her son in which the little one is clad in a Giants' tee and looks adorable with his face painted.

Brandon and Jalynne Crawford's son

Their daughter is all smiles while holding some balloons at the game.

Brandon and Jalynne Crawford's daughter

Jalynne recently posted a picture on Instagram with friends. The image features Jalynne with husband Brandon Crawford and their family along with another Giants star, Mike Yastrzemski, and his family.

"I cried like a baby on that GRAND SLAM!!!!!!!!! Baseball is freaking hard!!!! @mikeyaz18 you deserved that moment! We love your family!!!!!! @paigeyastrzemski @therealbcraw35 GOOD NIGHT YALL! #family #baseballfamily #fortheloveofthegame" - Jalynne Crawford

Jalynne and her kids never miss a chance to support dad Brandon Crawford and are often seen watching his games. These pictures are proof.

"About yesterday… ✨ 11 family days!!!! We will forever be grateful of every single day of our time with the @sfgiants ! The walk off by @therealbcraw35 was one for the books!" - Jalynne Crawford

Here's another one featuring Brandon and Jalynne’s adorable kids.

"Let’s go @sfgiants @therealbcraw35" - Jalynne Crawford

The photograph had Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Dallas Keuchel’s wife Kelly Nash’s attention. She commented, "Little angels on earth,” on Jalynne’s picture.

Brandon Crawford's son Braxton attends former Giants ace Madison Bumgarner's Diamondbacks vs. LA Dodgers game

The Diamondbacks also had an adorable fan in the stands in 2021. Jalynne shared on Instagram that former Giants ace Madison Bumgarner gifted their son Braxton tickets for a matchup in the desert.

"Braxton said “Mommy the @dbacks are playing the @dodgers in Az, can I go and cheer on the Dbacks!?” A huge thank you to @alibumg and Madison Bumgarner for the tickets! You made their night! They wore their T-ball shirts from a few teams ago!" - Jalynne Crawford

Braxton attended with his cousin and a nanny. The little one rooted against the Dodgers.

