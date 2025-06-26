Braves vs. Mets: Game 4 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 26, 2025

The Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets on Thursday for the fourth and final game of the series at Citi Field. Coming into this one, Atlanta sits third in the NL East with a 37-42 record. New York, on the other hand, is 47-34 and one position higher than their opponents.

Let's take a look at the odds and how the action might play out in the series finale.

Braves vs Mets prediction

Taking the mound for the Braves is righty Grant Holmes, who has been quite solid so far this season. Holmes has a 4-6 record, along with a 3.71 ERA and 97 total strikeouts.

Grant Holmes in action against the Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Getty

Offensively, the likes of Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Marcell Ozuna are the key players for the Braves.

For the hosts, it is Griffin Canning making his latest start. Canning has a 7-3 record this season, along with a 3.91 ERA and 67 total strikeouts.

At the plate, Juan Soto has finally appeared to get into his groove for his new team, and will be supported by Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo.

Coming off a dominant victory in Wednesday's game, the hosts will be looking to carry that momentum forward to secure another win on Thursday and split this series at two games apiece.

Prediction: Atlanta Braves 4, New York Mets 5

Odds

Money Line: Atlanta Braves -108, New York Mets -109

Run Line: Atlanta +1.5 (-227), New York -1.5 (+165)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-175), Under 7.5 (+130)

Injury report

Braves injuries

Chris Sale: 15-day IL (Rib)

Daysbel Hernández: 15-day IL (Arm)

Joe Jimenez: 60-day IL (Knee)

AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-day IL (Calf/elbow)

Reynaldo López: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Mets injuries

Mark Vientos: 10-day IL (Hamstring)

Max Kranick: 15-day IL (Elbow)

Kodai Senga: 15-day IL (Hamstring)

Tylor Megill: 15-day IL (Elbow)

Drew Smith: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (Oblique)

Christian Scott: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Jose Siri: 60-day IL (Shin)

Brooks Raley: 60-day IL (Elbow)

A.J. Minter: 60-day IL (Lat)

Danny Young: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Nick Madrigal: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Jesse Winker: 60-day IL (Side)

Expert's picks

This is an extremely tough game to call, as reflected by the odds for either team to win. Playing at home and coming off a victory in the last game, the hosts should have enough in the tank to secure an important, hard-fought win on Thursday.

Money Line: New York Mets -109

Run Line: Atlanta +1.5 (-227)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-175)

