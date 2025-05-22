Braves vs Nationals: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 22, 2025

With the second game of the series, which was initially scheduled for Wednesday, having been called off due to inclement weather in the American capital, NL East outfits the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals face off for the second and last game of the series on Thursday.

Both sides are currently vying to improve their position in the division. Atlanta sit third with a 24-24 record, while the Nationals are placed one spot worse with a 22-27 record.

Here, we take a look at the odds for the matchup, and how the action may pan out on the diamond.

Braves vs Nationals prediction:

Originally scheduled to start on Wednesday, AJ Smith-Shawver will be handed his start in Thursday's fixture instead. So far this season, the 22-year-old has looked solid, currently boasting a 3-2 record, along with a 2.33 ERA and 40 total strikeouts.

In his most recent start, the youngster recorded a quality start against the same opponents he faces on Thursday, striking out six and giving up zero earned runs in six innings.

AJ Smith-Shawver in action against the Washington Nationals - Source: Getty

With the bat, Marcell Ozuna, Austin Riley and Matt Olson have been performing quite well for the visitors.

Just like Smith-Shawver, Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams also gets his opportunity to pitch a day later in Thursday's game. So far this season, the veteran has struggled, as his stats - a 2-5 record, 5.91 ERA and 38 total striketous, indicate. In his most recent outing, which came in the reverse fixture in Atlanta, Williams gave up three earned runs in 4.1 innings.

With the bat, CJ Abrams, James Wood and Keibert Ruiz lead the way for the hosts.

Looking at the pitching matchup, Atlanta should find a way to end the series at a stalemate on Thursday.

Prediction: Atlanta Braves 6, Washington Nationals 4

Odds:

Money Line: Atlanta Braves -143, Washington Nationals +127

Run Line: Atlanta -1.5 (+114), Washington +1.5 (-133)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-111), Under 8.5 (-106)

Injury report:

Atlanta Injuries:

Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-day IL (Knee)

Joe Jimenez: 60-day IL (Knee)

Ignacio Alvarez: 60-day IL (Wrist)

Reynaldo López: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Washington injuries:

Dylan Crews: 10-day IL (Back)

Andres Chaparro: 10-day IL (Oblique)

Paul DeJong: 10-day IL (Face)

Orlando Ribalta: 15-day IL (Bicep)

Derek Law: 15-day IL (Forearm)

Josiah Gray: 60-day IL (Elbow)

DJ Herz: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Mason Thompson: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Jacob Young: day-to-day (Shoulder)

Amed Rosario: day-to-day (Leg)

Expert's picks:

Motivated to avoid the sweep and with the pitching matchup also firmly in their favor on paper, the Braves should get themsevles an important win in Thursday's fixture.

Money Line: Atlanta Braves -143

Run Line: Atlanta -1.5 (+114)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-111)

