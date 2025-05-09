Braves vs. Pirates: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 9, MLB 2025

The Atlanta Braves visit the Steel City for Game 1 of their three-game fixture against the Pittsburgh Pirates. After an abysmal start to the season, Atlanta has been slowly hitting its stride and has climbed the NL East rankings steadily.
Atlanta is coming off a narrow 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds that gave the former the series victory. Their main task now is to neutralize the hapless Pirates as they travel to Pittsburgh for the series.
The Pirates, on the other hand, are coming off a 5-0 shutout loss against the St. Louis Cardinals. With the devastating loss, the team has now dropped its fourth series in a row.
Braves vs Pirates recent form and records
Atlanta currently owns an 18-19 record and is in third place in their division. Although the team has won six of its last ten games, their record on the road will be questioned against Pittsburgh as they've won just six of a possible 19 games away from home.
Pittsburgh, meanwhile, owns a 12-26 record, has lost seven straight, and has just won one out of its last ten games. Although they have a slightly better record at home than on the road, it's still nothing to write home about as they've just won seven out of 19 games at PNC Park.
Players to watch
Starting pitchers
SEA: Bryce Elder (2-1, 5.06 ERA, 22 K), PIT: TBA
Atlanta Braves
Given that the Pirates have yet to announce its starter, Atlanta's starter Bryce Elder takes the spotlight as the pitcher to watch. The 25-year-old righty has posted a winning 2-1 record across six starts amid the struggles of the team. He also has a quite concerning 5.06 ERA and just 22 strikeouts across 32 innings so far this season.
Must-Watch Hitters
Pittsburgh Pirates
Given the team's struggles, Oneil Cruz has been one of the few bright spots in the /measly Pirates offense this yeaar. The outfielder is batting at a .246/.377/.484 clip with an OPS of .861, eight home runs, 18 RBIs, and is tied for an MLB-best 15 stolen bases.
Braves vs Pirates baseball betting odds
Braves vs Pirates expert picks and game prediction
Although not in their prime form, the Braves are making steady progress in equalizing what once was an abysmal record to start the year. Given the Pirates' struggles on both sides of the ball, it should be a breeze for the visitors to score the series-opening win in Steel City.
Run Line: -1.5, +110
Total Runs: U 9.5, +100
Prediction: ATL wins, 4-1