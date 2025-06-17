Brewers vs Cubs: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 17, 2025

The two teams at the top of the NL Central, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs, lock horns on Tuesday, for the first of three games set to take place at Wrigley Field. Chicago is No. 1 with a 44-28 record, while the Brewers are at No. 2 with a 39-34 record.
Let's take a look at the odds for the fixture, and how the action might pan out on the diamond.
Brewers vs Cubs prediction
Taking the mound for the Brewers is young Chad Patrick, who has been quite good up to this point, with a 3-6 record, along with a 3.25 ERA and 71 total strikeouts.
With the bat, Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick, Christian Yelich and Brice Turang have been the players to watch for the Brewers.
For the hosts, Ben Brown makes his latest start. On paper, Brown has fared much worse than his counterpart so far, with a 3-5 record, along with a 5.71 ERA and 83 total strikeouts.
Offensively, Kyle Tucker, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Seiya Suzuki and Nico Hoerner have enjoyed plenty of success off late.
Though the pitching matchup leans in the visitors' favor, the hosts have been so strong at Wrigley Field, and should get another win under their belt on Tuesday.
Prediction: Milwaukee Brewers 4, Chicago Cubs 5
Odds
Money Line: Milwaukee Brewers +131, Chicago Cubs -144
Run Line: Brewers +1.5 (-156), Chicago -1.5 (+117)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-133), Under 8.5 (+100)
Injury report
Brewers injuries:
- Garrett Mitchell: 10-day IL (Oblique)
- Robert Gasser: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Nestor Cortes: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Blake Perkins: 60-day IL (Shin)
- Brandon Woodruff: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Connor Thomas: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Chicago injuries:
- Miguel Amaya: 10-day IL (Oblique)
- Shota Imanaga: 15-day IL (Leg)
- Porter Hodge: 15-day IL (Oblique)
- Justin Steele: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Javier Assad: 60-day IL (Oblique)
- Eli Morgan: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Expert's picks
Chicago is one of the most consistent teams in all the majors this season, especially at home, and should pick up another hard-fought victory on Tuesday.
Money Line: Chicago Cubs -154
Run Line: Brewers +1.5 (-156)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-133)