Can David Ortiz hit an inside the park home run in MLB The Show 23? MLB streamer took a 100 attempts to find out

Jonsey9, A famous streamer for MLB The Show 23, has been attempting to score inside the park home runs with multiple players by taking up to 100 hits with each to find out if they’re able to. Most recently, Jonsey9 made a short video on Boston Red Sox legend, David Ortiz.

The video shows the streamer take several attempts, although for length purposes, not all of them are shown. David Ortiz was a player known for his power and slugging capabilities. However, speed was never his best ally. Attempting to score an inside de park home run requires a lot of speed and luck, since most are scored by rellying on errors from the defending team.

After 100 hits the video proved the streamer that scoring an inside the park homer with David Ortiz was not possible, although he did come close in a couple of attempts.

A look into David Ortiz’s career.

David Ortiz, affectionately known as "Big Papi", is a legendary figure in Major League Baseball. Born on November 18, 1975, in the Dominican Republic, Ortiz had a remarkable 20-year career in the MLB.

Ortiz spent the majority of his career with the Boston Red Sox, where he became an iconic figure and a beloved player among fans. A designated hitter and first baseman, Ortiz was a formidable force at the plate, known for his clutch hitting ability to deliver in crucial moments. He played a pivotal role in the Red Sox historic World Series victories in 2004, 2007, and 2013, breaking the "Curse of the Bambino.

Thhroughout his career, Ortiz earned numerous accolades, including ten All-Star selections and seven Silver Slugger Awards. With 541 career home runs, he retired as one of the game’s most feared power hitters, leaving an incredible mark on the sports. Ortiz was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in July 2022.

