A bizarre incident involving a Baltimore Orioles home run and a police officer working security took MLB Twitter by storm. The home run was hit by Anthony Santander in a 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

The ball very nearly hit the officer and he, seemingly going off pure instinct, began to reach for his sidearm. The gun stayed in the holster, but the visual was simply impossible to ignore.

The Orioles tweeted the full clip of the home run, and it did not take long for fans to see what the real story was.

MLB teams will often use local police officers on gamedays at the stadium. This officer in particular wasn't expecting that ball to come as close to him as it did. The reaction looking like something out of a comedy movie gave fans on Twitter all the, pun intended, ammunition they needed.

We need ballboy drills for that guy. @Ramsizzzle Oh I saw it.We need ballboy drills for that guy.

Being in the stands at an MLB game means you always have to keep your head on a swivel, even when your working security. This has become increasingly true for Orioles games, as their propensity to hit home runs seems to only be increasing. This moment involving the police officer going viral may bring more eyes to the young and exciting team.

FDG @FaaairlyDecent @Ramsizzzle That cop is getting roasted when he gets back to the station.

The MLB world is so often left in the dust by other major sports in the online space, but this is its time to shine. Between electric highlights from Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna Jr. and hilarious and unique situations like this, its digital presence is growing. Even if not all the reactions are universally positive.

MLB is as universal of a sport as there comes, thanks in part to being able to generate unpredictable moments like this.

The 2023 Baltimore Orioles are taking MLB by storm

Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles

In a divison with the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, the Orioles are the most fascinating story to follow. After years ouf building up their farm system, their young studs are proving to be one of the best offensive groups in the American League. They even have a legitmate chance of knocking the Tampa Bay Rays out of the top spot in the division.

If they can continue on the incredible pace they have set so for this season, they could be one of the best sport stories of the year.

