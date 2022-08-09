"Can't get enough" - Vanessa Hudgens posts pictures of her glamorous Italian trip on Instagram, Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Cole Tucker indulges in social media PDA

Actress Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s PDA is too cute to miss as the MLB star slid into Hudgens' Instagram post with an adorable comment. Hudgens appears to be enjoying her trip and has been posting picturesque photos from her stunning Italian vacation.

Recently, the “High School Musical” actress posted a series of cute photos from her travels. In one of the pictures, Hudgens looks cute in a white shirt with double hair buns while she pouts for a picture. In another, she’s seen chilling in a neon bikini.

Hudgens' pictures caught Tucker’s attention and the Reno Aces shortstop and outfielder dropped a fun comment. “Can’t get enough,” Tucker said.

“Viva Italia ♥️” – Vanessa Hudgens

Here’s Tucker’s comment:

Tucker's comment on Vanessa Hudgens' photo

Hudgens also posted gorgeous pictures on social media of her basking in the sunset.

“Loves a sunset ♥️” – Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens also attended a charity event in Italy, which was organized to raise funds for children in Ukraine and Syria.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens' cute Instagram PDA

Tucker doesn’t miss a chance to impress his girlfriend and is always up for a cute social media romance with Hudgens. Recently, Tucker posted a playful "Yeah she did" on one of Vanessa’s photos from her visit to Mexico.

Hudgens posted a photo from her trip, where she was for her friend’s bachelorette party.

"She said Barbie night 😉☺️💗" - Vanessa Hudgens

After meeting in a Zoom meditation session, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker started dating in the latter half of 2020. Two months prior, during an MLB Spring Training session, Tucker announced their relationship to a group of media.

“I got a girlfriend and she’s cool,” he said at the time. “She’s awesome. I love her.” – Cole Tucker

The duo have been spotted together many times.

In November 2021, Tucker accompanied Vanessa to the opening of her new musical film, “Tick Tick...Boom!” It marked their first red carpet appearance together.

E! News @enews ( : Getty) Yeah that's right, it's date night. Basically what we're gonna do is swoon because Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker made their red carpet debut.: Getty) Yeah that's right, it's date night. Basically what we're gonna do is swoon because Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker made their red carpet debut. ❤️(📷: Getty) https://t.co/s1bPMF6QWX

“Yeah that's right, it's date night. Basically what we're gonna do is swoon because Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker made their red carpet debut.”- E! News

Cole Tucker made his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019, and played with them into the 2022 season. Vanessa Hudgens is popular for playing Gabriella in “High School Musical.”

Following her popularity with the "High School Musical" series, Hudgens went on to star in films such as "Bandslam" (2009), "Beastly" (2011), "Sucker Punch" (2011), "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island" (2012), "Spring Breakers" (2012), and many more.

