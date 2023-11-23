Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar draws huge crowd in Japan for youth baseball clinic initiative

The majority of die-hard baseball fans in Japan had little to no idea who Lars Nootbaar was when he was called up for this year's World Baseball Classic (WBC). However, after March 2023, Nootbaar became one of the most well-known Samurai players in Japan.

The St. Louis Cardinals outfielder recently attracted a huge crowd in Japan for a youth baseball clinic initiative. YBA PLAY offers year-round clinics and summer league teams to children, aged 6 to 12, in underprivileged neighborhoods, providing them with an enjoyable and free-of-cost educational experience.

In the video clips shared by MLB on social media, Nootbaar can be seen enjoying with kids, teaching them baseball tricks, and helping them play.

Lars Nootbaar's popularity in Japan opens opportunities for Cardinals

According to Derrick Goold, Lars Nootbaar's rise to stardom in Japan has been at warp speed as he has shot numerous commercials and participated in a clinic with youth players during his recent trip to the country.

Team Japan's Nootbaar jerseys and Cardinals gear were observed all around the tour. Joel Wolfe of Wasserman’s baseball division and Nootbaar's agent said (via Sports Business Journal) that it is a "great opportunity for the Cardinals to increase their presence there."

Nootbaar was ready to make his WBC debut for Samurai Japan after acclimating to the team. There was a lot of tense excitement in the crowd but he quickly defused the situation with a hit to center field, which gave the squad a great start.

He was positioned at first base and proceeded to perform his Pepper Mill celebration, which he has often used while with the Cardinals. What started out as a lone gesture quickly developed into the team's signature celebration, adopted by almost all players, including tournament MVP Shohei Ohtani.

Lars Nootbaar was chosen by the Cardinals in the eighth round of the 2018 MLB draft, and before making his MLB debut in 2021, he spent four seasons in their minor league system.

