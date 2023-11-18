Yoshinobu Yamamoto reconnects with Lars Nootbaar on the golf course amid coveted MLB move

Japanese baseball pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto posted an Instagram Story showing a friendly golfing session with Lars Nootbaar on Thursday, November 16.

The post beautifully captured a sporty moment where players from the Orix Buffaloes and St. Louis Cardinals hung out together during the offseason.

Meanwhile, their golfing has created a buzz. Cardinal fans are taking it as more than a ‘friendly meetup.’ As soon as Lars Nootbaar posted an Instagram Story of him and Yamamoto sporting together, Cardinals fans seized the moment to unleash a wave of comments. One fan questioned, “Is Lars Nootbaar recruiting Yamamoto to join the Cardinals?” Another fan said, ”Mozeliak would sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto and trade Nootbaar.”

However, right now, it looks more like a friendly hangout session between two buddies who played together in the World Baseball Classic. They're probably just enjoying a game in Southern California, not in St. Louis. Some reports suggested that Nootbaar usually relaxes in Los Angeles during the offseason, so if Yamamoto is meeting any big-league team, it's more than likely the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the past, they've shown a lot of interest in adding this talented 25-year-old pitcher to their roster.

Lars Nootbaar once attended a thrilling playoff game in Japan to cheer on Yoshinobu Yamamoto

On October 18 of this year, Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Arenado traveled to Japan together to watch a playoff game and cheer on star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Some Cardinals fans initially deemed their meetup a strategic recruiting tactic. However, later it was understood as two baseball rookies supporting each other.

Although we cannot deny the Cardinals have successfully established a strong business in the Japanese market in just a few years, rapidly hiring the finest talents from Japan. They even maintain their relationships with the Orix Buffaloes as well.

How was Yoshinobu Yamamoto's performance this NPB season?

Orix Buffaloes' right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s victory in 2023 Nippon Professional Baseball has a win record of 70, 1.82 ERA & 922 strikeouts.

With these impressive results, he won the Pacific League MVP in 2021 and 2022. At the World Series equivalent, he earned five All-Star nods and also won the Japan Series.

Recently, he also won his third consecutive Nippon Professional Baseball gold glove.

