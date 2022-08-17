Carlos Correa's sister celebrates her 14th birthday, meets her favorite player Shohei Ohtani

MLB star Carlos Correa’s sister Leibysand had the perfect 14th birthday. She got to meet her favorite MLB player, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani. Her happiness doubled as she got to see him hit a home run on Saturday. Apparently, she is a bigger admirer of Ohtani than she is of her own brother.

Correa plays for the Minnesota Twins, while Ohtani plays for the Los Angeles Angels. Leibysand celebrated her birthday at Angel Stadium and also interacted with Ohtani before the game. Ohtani autographed her Angels jersey and posed for photos with the family.

Correa was excited to make it a “perfect” birthday for his sister and appreciated Ohtani for taking out his time to meet Leibysand.

“I feel like it was the perfect birthday for her. I’m sure she will remember this one for a long time and I’m very appreciative of Ohtani taking his time to take a picture with her because I know how busy he is, and I know everyone wants a piece of Ohtani.

"He’s the biggest superstar in this sport, so for him to go out of his way and give her a couple minutes of his time, to me that means the world.” – Carlos Correa

The Correa siblings definitely appeared to have a great weekend. The Minnesota Twins’ shortstop also spoke about hitting a homer.

“She went to the room last night and she had the most amazing birthday, of course. I hit a homer. Ohtani hit a homer. She got to meet him, took a picture with him. It was pretty much the perfect birthday for her, so that made me really happy." – Carlos Correa

Leibysand has reportedly started learning how to speak Japanese because of her Ohtani fandom.

Correa joked and said that his sister was overwhelmed and flooded the hall with tears.

"Not crying -- she was bawling. She flooded the hall with her tears."

Carlos Correa plays as a shortstop for the Minnesota Twins. He previously played for the Houston Astros. Shohei Ohtani is one of the biggest MLB stars and has even won the 2021 AL Most Valuable Player Award.

Shohei Ohtani among 2021 class of "TIME Magazine" 100 Most Influential People

Given his exceptional MLB performances, Ohtani's inclusion in the "TIME Magazine" list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2021 is hardly surprising. His skills are extraordinary.

Despite this, he still acts modestly. Ohtani has won over everyone, including former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, who thinks Ohtani is a more complete player than Babe Ruth.

Alex Rodriguez, who played for the New York Yankees, said, "He's the modern-day Bambino and yet even Babe Ruth wasn't stealing 20-plus bases, hitting 40-plus homers and throwing 100 miles per hour in the same season. Only Shohei can."

Ohtani posted this photo on Instagram.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to congratulate me on the AL MVP award. Your kind words and messages are greatly appreciated.” – Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani won the American League MVP Award unanimously in 2021 and was chosen for the All-Star team as a pitcher and hitter.

