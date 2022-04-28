Chicago Cubs vs Atlanta Braves Prediction & Match Preview - April 28th | MLB Season 2022

The Chicago Cubs will face the World Series Champion Atlanta Braves in the series finale of a three-game set at Truist Park on Thursday, April 28. The series is currently split at one game apiece. Chicago took Wednesday night's game in extra innings courtesy of Willson Contreras and Patrick Wisdom. The Cubs will send out southpaw Drew Smyly (1-1 with a 2.45 ERA) while the Braves counter with Kyle Wright (2-0 with a 1.06 ERA).

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs vs Atlanta Braves.

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 27, 7:20 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Chicago Cubs Preview:

After getting off to a strong start, the rebuilding Cubs were humbled after their most recent series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pitching seems to be the biggest defficiency in their roster. However, their offense has been a pleasant surprise as the team exploded for 21 runs in their only win against the Pirates this season.

The team still sports a losing record, but Cubs President Jed Hoyer is probably content with the status of the team's young offense. The Cubs needs this win as they have a rough schedule until the middle of May.

Key Player: Patrick Wisdom

Wisdom came in clutch yesterday as he mashed a two-run home run to center field to give the Cubs insurance heading into the bottom of the tenth. The sophomore third baseman appears to be recapturing some of the potential he flashed last year when he was given regular at-bats. He has raised his slugging percentage to .491 after sporting a .091 slugging percentage early on.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Come for the Patrick Wisdom home run, stay for the Seiya Suzuki reaction. He’s adorable. Come for the Patrick Wisdom home run, stay for the Seiya Suzuki reaction. He’s adorable. https://t.co/GOoh9LWzy1

"Come for the Patrick Wisdom home run, stay for the Seiya Suzuki reaction. He’s adorable."- Jared C

He has scored at least one run in his eight of his last 10 games and been a stable offensive force behind Seiya Suzuki.

Chicago Cubs- Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Drew Smyly

Nick Madrigal, 2B Seiya Suzuki, RF Wilson Contreras, DH Frank Schwindel, 1B Yan Gomes, C Patrick Wisdom, 3B Michael Hermosillo, CF Ian Happ, LF Nico Hoerner, SS

Atlanta Braves Preview:

This season has been a major disappointment for the Braves and no end appears in sight. The team lost Eddie Rosario to eye issues for at least a month. The team is still in third place in the NL East and Ronald Acuna Jr. is still weeks away from his return. The bullpen has been unspectacular and the team will need more from them if they hope to have any chance of making it to the playoffs this year.

Key Player: Ozzie Albies

Albies is among the league leaders in home runs and the Braves are hoping he will continue to bring his hefty bat to the lead-off spot. The second baseman is slugging .619 in his last 15 games with six home runs and 10 runs scored. Albies has established himself as a tone setter for the club and is hoping to win his second ring with the franchise.

Kevin Keneely @KevinKeneely1



Albies has been the king of beating the shift with a .318 wOBA against the shift this season Ozzie Albies has been shifted on 100% of his at-bats as a lefty this season, making him one of just five players with a 100% shift rate while bating on a certain side.Albies has been the king of beating the shift with a .318 wOBA against the shift this season Ozzie Albies has been shifted on 100% of his at-bats as a lefty this season, making him one of just five players with a 100% shift rate while bating on a certain side.Albies has been the king of beating the shift with a .318 wOBA against the shift this season 👀 https://t.co/YRu76jc14T

Albies has managed to be shift-proof this year, making his lefty-hitting skills that much more impressive.

Atlanta Braves: Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Kyle Wright

Ozzie Albies, 2B Matt Olson, 1B Austin Riley, 3B Marcell Ozuna, DH Travis d'Arnaud, C Adam Duvall, CF Eddie Rosario, RF Orlando Arcia, LF Dansby Swanson, SS

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction:

In the series finale, the Cubs have the momentum and will likely ride it into a series win over the Braves. The team will wait until Kyle Wright exits the game and take advantage of a weaker Braves bullpen and pull away for a 4-2 victory.

Where to follow Cubs vs Braves?

Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs), Bally Sports South (Braves)

