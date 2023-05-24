Corey Kluber Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for the former Cy Young winner following move to bullpen

The roller coaster career of Corey Kluber took yet another turn as the Boston Red Sox announced his move from the starting rotation to the bullpen. The move came following the superb outing from Tanner Houck, leaving the Red Sox with no choice but to add him to the rotation in Kluber's place.

This is the right move for now and the future.



While the move may have come as a surprise, Corey Kluber has not done enough this season to justify his role in the pitching rotation. The two-time Cy Young Award winner has been dreadful this season, posting a 2-6 record with a 6.26 ERA through 41.2 innings.

It remains to be seen how long Kluber will be out of the rotation (if he ever returns to it), which could open the door to the Boston Red Sox moving the veteran in a deal. While Corey Kluber has struggled this season, the 37-year-old has been serviceable, If not solid in recent seasons, and could draw interest from around the league.

If the Red Sox elect to move on from the veteran arm, here are three possible destinations for Kluber to salvage his 2023 season.

#1 - The Los Angeles Dodgers could be a perfect fit for Corey Kluber

If there is one franchise that is willing to not only gamble on a former star but also revive them, it's the Los Angeles Dodgers. Last season, the Dodgers turned veteran journeyman Tyler Anderson into an All-Star for the first time in his career, so why would they not be able to fix the more talented Kluber?

"Corey Kluber to the Dodgers #SkyScoops" - @GonsolinRBW

Recent injuries to Julio Urias and Dustin May have opened spots in the pitching rotation for Kluber to slot in. While the team has turned to prospects such as Bobby Miller, Kluber could be an intriguing, low-cost addition for the Dodgers.

#2 - The Philadelphia Phillies could use pitching help

One of the World Series favorites entering the season, the Philadelphia Phillies have had a disappointing start to the 2023 campaign. One of the main issues with the Phillies' 22-26 start has been their pitching, which currently ranks 22nd in the MLB with a 4.57 ERA.

This disastrous start by the Philadelphia rotation could lead to the team making a move for Corey Kluber. While Kluber may not be the answer to their troubles, at this point, they may take the gamble on the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

#3 - The Arizona Diamondbacks could bolster the back of their rotation

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been one of the feel-good stories of the season, as the up-and-coming squad currently sits second in the NL West with a record of 29-20. If there is one part of the current roster that could use improvement, it's the back of their pitching rotation.

BrocNessMonster @BrocNessMonster Tired Zac Gallen is a much, much more effective pitcher than anyone Arizona considered bringing into this game Tired Zac Gallen is a much, much more effective pitcher than anyone Arizona considered bringing into this game

"Tired Zac Gallen is a much, much more effective pitcher than anyone Arizona considered bringing into this game" - @BrocNessMonster

While the club's ace Zac Gallen has been one of the best pitchers in baseball, but that cannot be said about the rest of the team. The D-Backs sit 21st in the MLB with a team ERA of 4.47, which will need to improve if they want to reach the postseason. If Corey Kluber can rediscover his previous form, he could be a valuable addition to the Diamondbacks' rotation.

