Cubs vs. Cardinals: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 26, 2025

The Chicago Cubs take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday for the third and final game of the series at Busch Stadium. Coming into this one, Chicago is top of the NL Central with a 47-33 record. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are 44-37, placing them in third.

Let's take a look at the odds and how the action might play out for the series finale.

Cubs vs Cardinals prediction

For the visitors, ace Shota Imanaga makes his much-anticipated return to the mound, having last pitched in early May, after which he picked up a hamstring injury. Imanaga was doing great before his injury, boasting a 3-2 record, along with a 2.82 ERA and 34 total strikeouts for the season.

Shota Imanaga in action against the Pittsburgh Pirates - Source: Getty

Offensively, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker, Seiya Suzuki and Nico Hoerner are the key players for Chicago.

For the Cardinals, it is Andre Pallante making his latest start. Pallante has been decent so far, with a 5-3 record, along with a 4.48 ERA and 58 total strikeouts.

At the plate, the likes of Lars Nootbar, Brendan Donovan, Masyn Winn and Nolan Arenado have enjoyed success this season for the Cardinals.

If Imanaga can hit the ground running and perform close to his pre-injury levels, this pitching matchup favors the visitors, who should be able to secure an important win, clinching the series in the process.

Prediction: Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis Cardinals 4

Odds

Money Line: Chicago Cubs -132, St. Louis Cardinals +112

Run Line: Chicago -1.5 (+110), St. Louis +1.5 (-147)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-152), Under 8.5 (+114)

Injury report

Chicago injuries

Miguel Amaya: 10-day IL (Oblique)

Justin Steele: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Javier Assad: 60-day IL (Oblique)

Eli Morgan: 60-day IL (Elbow)

St. Louis injuries

Iván Herrera: 10-day IL (Hamstring)

Jordan Walker: 10-day IL (Appendicitis)

Zack Thompson: 60-day IL (Lat)

Expert's picks

Coming off a dominant win in Wednesday's fixture, and with the pitching matchup leaning in their favor, Chicago should be able to clinch this series in Thursday's finale.

Money Line: Chicago Cubs -132

Run Line: St. Louis +1.5 (-147)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-152)

