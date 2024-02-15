Dansby Swanson expresses gratitude to 'best wife' Mallory Pugh as MLB superstar fully embraces Valentine's Day vibes

Dansby Swanson tied the knot with his longtime partner, Mallory Pugh, on Dec. 10, 2022.

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, the Chicago Cubs shortstop expressed love for his 'best wife' on Instagram. Pugh, who plays for the Chicago Red Stars and the United States women's national soccer team, was the 'best thing that could have ever happened to' Swanson, as evident from the latter's post.

"Happy Valentine’s Day to the best wife, and best thing that could have ever happened to me! Your constant love and ability to grow in Christ is truly inspiring. I love you," Swanson wrote in the caption.

Dansby Swanson met his partner through his former teammate Jace Peterson, who is married to Pugh's sister. The duo started seeing each other in 2017, culminating in an engagement following the Braves' 2021 World Series win.

Who is Dansby Swanson's partner, Mallory Pugh?

Hailing from Littleton, Colorado, Mallory Pugh was born on Apr. 29, 1998, to Karen and Horace Pugh and has an older sister, Brianna. She was born into a sports-oriented family, with her father being a football player and her mother a long-distance runner.

The family roots are reflected in Pugh's childhood. She started playing football at the age of four, following in her sister's footsteps, whom she looks up to as a role model.

Pugh attended Mountain Vista High School and played club soccer for Real Colorado in the Elite Club National League. She scored 47 goals and recorded 23 assists in three seasons with them.

She got into the University of California, but after playing only three scrimmage games, she left to pursue a professional football career. She joined the Washington Spirit in May 2017, where she played for three seasons before moving to Sky Blue FC and now the Chicago Red Stars.

On the international front, Dansby Swanson's partner has appeared in the 2016 Rio Olympics after becoming the youngest player to play for her national side in a friendly against Ireland. She has since been a constant fixture for the USA women's national team.

