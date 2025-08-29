Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 29, 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks begin a three-game series Friday evening at Dodger Stadium, with the Dodgers seeking to solidify their hold on the NL West while Arizona fights to get back into the Wild Card hunt. Los Angeles is 44-24 at home this season, excelling in games in which their offense goes off for five or more runs.

Arizona, meanwhile, has struggled on the road but remains dangerous when their pitching keeps the ball in the park. This will be the eighth meeting between the division rivals in 2025, with the Dodgers holding a narrow 4-3 edge in the season series. With Blake Snell taking the mound against Zac Gallen, fans should expect a tense opener that could set the tone for the weeweeken

Starting Pitchers

Arizona Diamondbacks - Zac Gallen (RHP)

2025: 9–13, 5.13 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 141 K (156.0 IP). Gallen has been a swing-for-the-fences workhorse, plenty of strikeouts but also a higher run total this year as hard contact has crept in. He owns electric stuff and the ability to miss bats, but he’s allowed too many barrels and has been inconsistent the last month. If Gallen lands his changeup/tunneling early, he’ll give Arizona innings; if not, the Dodgers will test him aggressively.

Los Angeles Dodgers - Blake Snell (LHP)

2025: 3–2, 1.97 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 30 K (32.0 IP). Snell has been dominant in the outings he’s made since returning from injury, elite swing-and-miss secondary stuff and a clear ability to limit square contact. He was reinstated this week from the paternity list and gives L.A. a frontline lefty who can take the game deep when the command is there. The matchup favors Snell if he repeats his recent form.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Arizona - Corbin Carroll

Carroll is the D-backs’ catalyst: high chase discipline, plus the ability to turn speed into extra bases. When he’s on, he forces pitchers to work and creates run-scoring opportunities.

Los Angeles - Shohei Ohtani / Mookie Betts

Ohtani remains the vertical threat (power + run creation) and Betts sets the table with elite approach and gap power. Either one mistake vs. Snell can tilt an inning into a rally for the Dodgers.

Injury Report

Dodgers:

• Alex Vesia: 15-Day IL (oblique)

• Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique)

• Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

• Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle)

• Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

• Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee)

• Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

• Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

• Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm)

• Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow)

• Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

• Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

• River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow)

• Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks:

• Pavin Smith: Day-to-day (quadricep)

• Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (thumb)

• Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

• Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow)

• Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain)

• Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow)

• Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

• Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

• Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow)

• A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow)

• Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Current Odds

• Moneyline: Dodgers −199 | Diamondbacks +161.

• Total: 8.5 (Over -109 | Under -112).

• Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (+109) | Diamondbacks +1.5 (-132).

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Best Bets

1. Dodgers Moneyline (-199)

2. Under 8.5 (-112)

3. Dodgers -1.5 at +109

Projection: Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 2

