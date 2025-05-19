Diamondbacks vs Dodgers: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 19, 2025

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to play today at 10:10 pm ET. It's a three-game set between division rivals at a fairly early stage of the season, so it could be important. Here's what you need to know.

Ad

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers: Recent form and records

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Diamondbacks enter play today at 25-22. They're in fourth place in the NL West. Arizona has a 6-4 record in its last 10 games and is coming off a series win over the Colorado Rockies.

The Dodgers are 29-18, good for first place in the NL West and the second-best record in the MLB. However, they're coming off a series loss to the Los Angeles Angels, have won four of their last 10 and lost three in a row.

Ad

Trending

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Brandon Pfaadt (6-3, 3.73 ERA, 44 strikeouts) vs. Landon Knack (2-1, 5.89 ERA, 20 strikeouts)

Brandon Pfaadt is on the mound (Imagn)

Brandon Pfaadt was 11-10 with a 4.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 185 strikeouts in 181.2 innings pitched last year.

Ad

Last Start: Four innings, six hits, four runs, three walks, and three strikeouts

Career vs. Dodgers: 3-2 with a 4.73 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 26.2 innings (five appearances)

Landon Knack was 3-5 with a 3.65 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 69 strikeouts in 69 innings pitched last season.

Last Start: 4.2 innings, seven hits, five runs, one walk, and eight strikeouts

Career vs. Diamondbacks: 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA and eight strikeouts in 9.1 innings pitched (two appearances)

Must-watch hitters

Diamondbacks

Ad

Josh Naylor has been one of the Diamondbacks' best hitters, and he leads the team with a .303 average and a .830 OPS.

Corbin Carroll is tied for the team lead with 14 home runs. He also has 32 RBI and 55 total hits.

Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani has been heating up. He leads baseball with 16 home runs and is hitting .313 with a team-high 57 total hits.

Shohei Ohtani is hitting well (Imagn)

Freddie Freeman has been red hot, hitting a team-best .374 and 34 RBI, another team high.

Ad

Injuries

The latest Dodgers injury update says that Brusdar Graterol is throwing again, while Kirby Yates just went on the 15-day IL. For the Diamondbacks, Justin Martinez is making a rehab start soon.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Baseball Betting Odds

Moneyline Spread Total Diamondbacks +120 Diamondbacks +1.5 (-160) Over 9.5 (-118) Dodgers -145 Dodgers -1.5 (+135) Under 9.5 (-102)

Ad

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Expert Predictions

The Dodgers are the better team than the Diamondbacks, but the pitching matchup tilts back to Arizona's favor. Landon Knack was solid last year, but Brandon Pfaadt has been much better in 2025.

The offensive matchup is good. It leans towards the Dodgers, but they just got swept by the Angels. They're reeling of late while the Diamondbacks aren't. With the pitching matchup, Arizona could get a crucial upset win.

Prediction: Diamondbacks 7, Dodgers 5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More