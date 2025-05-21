Diamondbacks vs Dodgers: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 21, 2025

Two NL West powerhouses face off on Wednesday. The first-place LA Dodgers take on the fourth-place Arizona Diamondbacks for the last of their three-game series at Chase Field.

With both teams having won one game each prior to this one, the rubber game promises to be rather dramatic, as both sides fight tooth and nail to win the series. The Dodgers have a 30-19 record, while the Diamondbacks are 26-23.

Here, we take a look at the odds for the game and how events might play out on the diamond.

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers prediction:

For the Diamondbacks, ace Corbin Burnes takes the mound. Burnes has looked great in 2025, boasting a 3-1 record with a 2.56 ERA and 43 total strikeouts. In his last start, Burnes registered a dominant start against the Colorado Rockies, striking out 10 in six scoreless innings.

Colorado Rockies v Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Getty

With the bat, Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte, Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez have impressed for the hosts.

For the visitors, the right-handed Dustin May starts. May has a 1-4 record, along with a 4.43 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 2025. Most recently, May featured in the Dodgers' 6-2 loss against the Angels at home, giving up four earned runs in five innings.

From a hitting standpoint, the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith have done most of the heavy lifting for the visitors.

Though LA boasts star power that can turn the tide of any game in their favor on their day, the pitching matchup heavily favors the Diamondbacks in this one, and some of the hosts' red-hot hitters should enjoy plenty of success.

Prediction: Diamondbacks 6, Dodgers 4

Odds:

Money Line: Arizona Diamondbacks +117, Los Angeles Dodgers -137

Run Line: Arizona Diamondbacks +1.5 (-169), Los Angeles -1.5 (+128)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-159), Under 8.5 (+119)

Injury report:

Diamondbacks injuries:

Eduardo Rodríguez (LHP): 15 Day IL (Shoulder)

Justin Martinez (RHP): 15 Day IL (Shoulder)

Blake Walston (LHP): 60 Day IL (Elbow)

A.J. Puk (LHP): 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Jordan Montgomery (LHP): 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Los Angeles injuries:

Kirby Yates (RHP): 15 Day IL (Hamstring)

Tyler Glasnow (RHP): 15 Day IL (Shoulder)

Roki Sasaki (RHP): 15 Day IL (Shoulder)

Evan Phillips (RHP): 15 Day IL (Forearm)

Gavin Stone (RHP): 60 Day IL (Shoulder)

River Ryan (RHP): 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Brusdar Graterol (RHP): 60 Day IL (Shoulder)

Edgardo Henriquez (RHP): 60 Day IL (Foot)

Emmet Sheehan (RHP): 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Blake Treinen (RHP): 60 Day IL (Forearm)

Kyle Hurt (RHP): 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Michael Grove (RHP): 60 Day IL (Shoulder)

Michael Kopech (RHP): 60 Day IL (Shoulder)

Blake Snell (LHP): 60 Day IL (Shoulder)

Expert's picks:

Most Corbin Burnes starts have resulted in victory for the D-backs this season, and that trend should continue on Wednesday.

Money Line: Arizona Diamondbacks +117

Run Line: Arizona Diamondbacks +1.5 (-169)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-159)

