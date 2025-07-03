Diamondbacks vs. Giants: Game 4 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - July 3, 2025

The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Francisco Giants on Thursday for the fourth and final game of the series at Chase Field. Coming into this game, the Arizona Diamondbacks are fourth in the NL West, with a 43-43 record, while San Francisco is a spot above them with a 46-41 record.
Let's take a look at the odds and how the action might play out in Thursday's series finale.
Diamondbacks vs Giants prediction
Taking the mound for the hosts is righty Brandon Pfaadt, who has struggled this season. At the moment, Pfaadt is pitching with an 8-5 record, along with a 5.38 ERA and 72 strikeouts.
At the plate, the likes of Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte, Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor have enjoyed strong seasons for Arizona.
Starting for San Francisco is lefty Robbie Ray, who has fared much better than his counterpart on paper, boasting an 8-3 record, along with a 2.75 ERA and 110 strikeouts for the year.
Offensively, Rafael Devers, Heliot Ramos, Jung Hoo Lee and Mike Yastrzemski have impressed for the visitors of late.
Coming into this game with a morale-boosting victory after extra innings on Wednesday, San Francisco should be able to carry that momentum forward and leave Phoenix with a split series.
Prediction: Arizona Diamondbacks 4, San Francisco Giants 5
Odds
Money Line: Arizona Diamondbacks +102, San Francisco Giants -120
Run Line: Arizona +1.5 (-161), San Francisco -1.5 (+131)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-147), Under 7.5 (+119)
Injury report
Diamondbacks injuries
- Gabriel Moreno: 10-day IL (Hand)
- Ildemaro Vargas: 10-day IL (Foot)
- Corbin Carroll: 10-day IL (Hand)
- Kendall Graveman: 15-day IL (Hip)
- Blake Walston: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Corbin Burnes: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- A.J. Puk: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Christian Montes De Oca: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Cristian Mena: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Justin Martinez: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Josh Naylor: day-to-day (Undisclosed)
Giants injuries
- Casey Schmitt: 10-day IL (Hand)
- Christian Koss: 10-day IL (Hamstring)
- Matt Chapman: 10-day IL (Hand)
- Jerar Encarnación: 10-day IL (Oblique)
- Tom Murphy: 60-day IL (Back)
Expert's picks
With the pitching matchup clearly favoring San Francisco in this game, the eight-time World Series winners should be able to pick up an important, hard-fought victory in Thursday's series finale, splitting the series at two games apiece.
Money Line: San Francisco Giants -120
Run Line: Arizona +1.5 (-161)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-147)