Dodgers' $700 million star Shohei Ohtani redefines Spring Training fashion in stylish BOSS relaxed-fit coord set

Shohei Ohtani's $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers raised eyebrows around the world and with them, the brand awareness of the franchise. The Dodgers followed up Ohtani's signature with a host of big-money additions and all eyes are on the World Series favorites as Spring Training games approach.

Ohtani arrived at the Dodgers' facilities looking relaxed and casual, wearing a very stylish BOSS coord set.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since Ohtani made his free agency decision, ticket prices for Dodgers games have soared. This makes sense as everyone wants to watch him play and when demand increases with a limited supply, prices rise. As such, the average price of an Opening Day ticket has increased by 152% to $983.71 and as for Spring Training tickets, they have gone from $12 to $40.

Will Shohei Ohtani play in Spring Training games?

Shohei Ohtani had elbow surgery in 2023, which is expected to prevent him from pitching until 2025. He is making good time on his recovery and should be the same pitcher as before when he is ready. This means that in the meantime, Ohtani's ability to affect MLB games will be mostly limited to the bat, but he is certainly very effective in that area.

Given the recovery timeline, there were some concerns about his availability for Spring Training. The good news for those buying tickets in the hope of seeing Shohei Ohtani play is that he is expected to be limited in Spring Training.

Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes admitted that Ohtani may be hampered by his recovery when asked about it:

“Probably a little bit at the beginning."

The Dodgers will face the San Diego Padres in their first Spring Training game on Feb. 22, and it is likely all eyes will be on Ohtani, if he does take the field.

Looking ahead, the Dodgers will face the following teams in Spring Training:

San Diego Padres

Los Angeles Angels

Oakland Athletics

Colorado Rockies

Chicago White Sox

Texas Rangers

Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Guardians

Milwaukee Brewers

Chicago Cubs

San Francisco Giants

Arizona Diamondbacks

Seattle Mariners

Given the number of new arrivals in LA, this will be a serious business indeed as the Dodgers will want to get off to a fast start in the 2024 MLB season.

For the Dodgers' full Spring Training schedule, click here.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.