Dodgers vs. Braves: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 1, MLB 2025

Two top teams in the National League will meet again on Tuesday as the LA Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves. These are two of the most recent World Series champions, but it's been a different start for the Dodgers and Braves in 2025.

Los Angeles picked up a 6-1 win over Atlanta in the season opener, and that moved the team to 6-0 on the young season. Atlanta is still looking for its first victory of the season as the Braves have gone 0-5 through the first five games.

Here is a look at how Game 2 of this series will likely play out based on the pitching matchup and the odds that have been set.

Dodgers vs. Braves Prediction

MLB: Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres - Source: Imagn

Chris Sale will be on the mound for the Atlanta Braves in Game 2, and that should give the visitors a chance. Sale got hit pretty well in his first start of the season, but he is also the reigning Cy Young winner.

The Braves have scored just eight runs in their five games this season, and the team is hitting .144. Look for the offense to break out in this game, as this is a talented and proven lineup.

The LA Dodgers will send Dustin May to the mound on Tuesday night as he will make his season debut. May has dealt with injuries throughout his career but has been solid when he has taken the mound.

Tommy Edman has belted three home runs already for the Dodgers, and this team still has Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman. Those are three of the best hitters in baseball, but it won't be easy against Chris Sale.

The Braves will get their first win at some point, and it's going to happen against the Dodgers on Tuesday night. Expect a tight game throughout, but Chris Sale sets the tone for Atlanta.

Prediction: Atlanta Braves 4, LA Dodgers 3

Dodgers vs. Braves Odds

Money Line: LA Dodgers -135, Atlanta Braves +115

Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+145), Braves +1.5 (-175)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-115), Under 7.5 (-115)

Dodgers vs. Braves Latest Injuries

Dodgers latest injury report:

MLB: Detroit Tigers at LA Dodgers - Source: Imagn

Freddie Freeman (1B): Day-to-Day (Ankle)

Clayton Kershaw (P): 60-Day IL (Toe, Knee)

Evan Phillips (RP): 15-Day IL

Giovanny Gallegos (RP): 7-Day IL

Braves latest injury report:

Sean Murphy (C): 10-Day IL (Ribs)

Spencer Strider (P): 15-Day IL (Elbow)

Ronald Acuna Jr. (CF): 10-Day IL (Torn Left ACL)

Nacho Alvarez Jr. (IF): 10-Day IL (Wrist)

Dodgers vs. Braves picks

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates - Source: Imagn

Even though it has been a tough start for the Atlanta Braves this season, they are too good of a team to stay winless. Atlanta will find a way to pick up a win on Tuesday night, and that will lead to some great betting value when making picks.

Money Line: Atlanta Braves +115

Spread: Braves +1.5 (-175)

Total Runs: Under 7.5 Runs (-115)

