Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 25, 2025

The Dodgers and Diamondbacks face off in a decisive series finale Thursday afternoon at Chase Field with the season series tied 6-6. Los Angeles (89-69) is looking to lock down the NL West crown, while Arizona (80-78) continues to fight for a wild-card spot.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto takes the ball for the Dodgers against opener-turned-starter Jalen Beeks, setting up a pivotal pitching battle between a frontline ace and a steady swingman. With both clubs splitting the first two games, this rubber match carries extra weight as playoff positioning tightens.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Starting Pitchers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto - Los Angeles Dodgers

Yamamoto is the Dodgers' best right arm, with a year of high-leverage exposure and top-tier contact suppression. He's counted on command and breaking balls to make batters guess and provide L.A. depth, just what the Dodgers are looking for in a division-clinching role. Look for Yamamoto to pound the zone and allow the defense to work.

Zac Gallen - Arizona Diamondbacks

Gallen is the state of Arizona's undisputed ace and will be the D-backs' long leash: a ground-ball/strikeout righty who can provide six-plus quality innings on any given evening. He's had an on-again, off-again 2025 overall, but when Gallen jumps ahead in the count, he snuffs power and induces weak contact, a formula to win against a Dodgers offense that has a plethora of run producers.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Hot Hitters

Los Angeles Dodgers - Mookie Betts

Betts has been a consistent presence at the top of the lineup, hitting .262 with 20 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 95 runs. While his power statistics have decreased from the first half of his career, Betts is still a respected table-setter who can dominate a game with his bat as well as working at-bats against left- and right-handed pitchers. His capacity to work at-bats off any throwing arm makes him a matchup concern against the Arizona staff.

Arizona Diamondbacks - Corbin Carroll

Corbin Carroll has been the Arizona firecracker with a .262 average, 31 home runs, 84 RBIs, and 107 runs scored. His plus-speed, 32 stolen bases, is another source of anguish for opposing pitchers when he gets on base.

Carroll's threat of delivering extra-base hits and creating chaos on defense with his speed makes him the most dreaded name in the National League, and he will be the focal point for Arizona's hopes against Yamamoto.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Injury Report

Arizona Diamondbacks

Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (quadricep)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (ACL)

Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow)

A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Los Angeles Dodgers

Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee)

Will Smith: 10-Day IL (hand)

Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Current odds

Run Line: Dodgers −1.5 (+104) / Diamondbacks +1.5 (−127)

Total: Over 8.5 (−107) / Under 8.5 (−114)

Moneyline: Dodgers −163 / Diamondbacks +133

Best Bets & Prediction

Dodgers Moneyline (−163) Under 8.5 (−114) Diamondbacks +1.5 (−127)

Final score prediction: Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 2

