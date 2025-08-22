Dodgers vs. Padres: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 22, 2025

Los Angeles Dodgers travel to the San Diego Padres to begin a crucial three-game NL West series. San Diego trusts Yu Darvish to keep pace with the Los Angeles offense, which features a group of big bats, as the Dodgers respond with Blake Snell to launch their road trip.
With both teams possessing elite hitters and strong pitching performances recently, this series may come down to opportunistic hitting and which starter has the ability to shut it down early.
Starting Pitchers
Blake Snell (Dodgers - LHP)
Snell enters this game with a 3-1 record, 1.80 ERA, and 1.44 WHIP in 25 innings pitched in 2025. In his last start against the Padres, he was sharp, limiting them to just five hits and two walks and striking out three over six shutout innings to earn the victory. Snell's ability to limit hard contact and stay in the strike zone himself makes him a difficult opponent for San Diego's offense.
Yu Darvish (Padres - RHP)
Darvish comes into this game with a 2-3 mark, 5.97 ERA, and 1.22 WHIP in 37.2 innings in 2025. He most recently pitched against the Dodgers, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five over four innings in a no-decision. Darvish will need to toughen his command and cut back on hard contact if he is going to shut down a Dodgers' offense that has been heating up at the plate.
Hot Hitters to Watch
Mookie Betts - Dodgers
Betts has been a staple in the Dodgers' lineup, hitting .246 with 13 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 77 runs scored this season. His power and on-base skills present a threat that never abates, especially against San Diego pitching in high-leverage situations.
Manny Machado - Padres
Machado continues to pace the Padres' offense with a .294 batting average, 21 home runs, 77 runs batted in, and 74 runs scored, adding 12 stolen bases for extra utility. His ability to drive in runs and generate extra-base hits makes him a nightmare to pitch against for opposing hurlers, particularly against a deep-starting Dodgers rotation loaded with strikeout ability.
Injury Report
Padres Injuries:
- Jackson Merrill: day-to-day (ankle)
- Michael King: 15-Day IL (knee)
- Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm)
- Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Dodgers Injuries:
- Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (leg)
- Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique)
- Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder)
- Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle)
- Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (back)
- Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder)
- Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow)
- Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee)
- Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow)
- Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
- Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)
- Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm)
- Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow)
- Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
- Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
- River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow)
- Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Current Odds
- Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (+139) | Padres +1.5 (-170)
- Total: Over 8 (-108) | Under 8 (-113)
- Moneyline: Dodgers -123 | Padres +101
Final Score Prediction & Best Bets
Projection: Dodgers 4, Padres 3
Best Bets
- Dodgers Moneyline (-123)
- Under 8 (-113)
- Betts 2+ Total Bases