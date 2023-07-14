Dodgers vs Padres South Korea: Tickets, schedule, and more for 2024 MLB season opener

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will commence the 2024 MLB season by playing a couple of games in Seoul, South Korea. The two regular season matchups will be a home series and take place on March 20 and 21 next year.

Interestingly, it will be the ninth time that an MLB regular season campaign will begin abroad. The last time an international series began on the opening day was in 2019 when the Seattle Mariners squared off against the Oakland Athletics in Tokyo.

However, the 2024 season will be the first time the MLB will play games in South Korea. Fans are likely to catch a glimpse of superstars like Mookie Betts, Yu Darvish and more.

Furthermore, Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is one of the most popular South Korean players in the Majors. The 27-year-old said that he was extremely happy to have his home country host a pair of MLB games.

A venture into South Korea is part of the league's effort to get more traction and grow its fanbase in the country.

Tickets for the MLB Seoul series will be available online on Ticketmaster. Fans can also log into the official MLB page for further information.

How many MLB international series will be played in 2024?

Along with the Seoul series in 2024, the MLB will play a two-game series in London between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies on June 8 and 9. The Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies will square off in a two-game series in Mexico City on April 27 and 28.

Moreover, the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will play two games as part of their spring training on March 9 and 10 in the Dominican Republic.

So far, the MLB has played regular-season games in Australia, England, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Japan. South Korea is the latest country that will be added to the list.

Moreover, reports claim that the league is planning to host a few MLB games in Paris, France in the coming years.

