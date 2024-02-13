"Early V-Day dinner with my lover" - Corey Seager and wife Madisyn's Valentine's date unfurls in the heart of Camelback Mountain

Corey Seager has had a good offseason with his wife, Madisyn. As preparations for Spring Training vamp up, the Texas Rangers shortstop took some time to enjoy an early Valentine's Date with Madisyn.

The pair went to Elements on Camelback Mountain in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Madisyn shared pictures on her Instagram Stories, captioned:

"OTW to an early vday din with my lover"

Madisyn Seager's IG Story

"Sunset vibes"

Madisyn Seager's IG Story

The pair were seen earlier this week with Cody Bellinger and his fiancee, Chase Carter, at the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament.

"Waste management squad"

Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will have an uphill battle in 2024

The Texas Rangers will kick off their Spring Training schedule against the Kansas City Royals on Friday, Feb. 23 vs. the Kansas City Royals. Corey Seager is expected to miss almost the entirety of Spring Training after having surgery for a sports hernia.

The good news for Texas is that the team is hopeful that he will be ready for Opening Day.

"Corey Seager underwent surgery for a sports hernia, per @JeffWilsonTXR The Rangers are hopeful he will be ready for Opening Day."

The Rangers will be aiming to repeat as World Series champions in 2024, but have some serious competition. The Los Angeles Dodgers had a famously expensive offseason, headlined by Shohei Ohtani's $700 million deal. The Dodgers are seen as the favorites for the World Series, although the Atlanta Braves are right behind them.

The Rangers are in the tier of teams below the Dodgers and Braves, behind the New York Yankees and Houston Astros. Given that they have the fifth-best odds for the World Series (at +1000), Texas has a realistic shot in 2024.

They will need to be careful with their best players, and Corey Seager's health will be monitored closely. It will be interesting to see if Seager can help the Rangers achieve a famous repeat, which would be something considering their first World Series win came in 2023.

