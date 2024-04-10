"Excited to watch him play" - MLB's 'Iron Man' Cal Ripken Jr. reacts as Jackson Holliday inherits dad's Orioles #7 jersey

Jackson Holliday has received the exciting news that he is being called up to play in the MLB and that the Baltimore Orioles have given him the No. 7 jersey. The Orioles called him up on Wednesday, designating Tony Kemp for reassignment.

Holliday will be the first Orioles player to wear the No. 7 since 1988 when it was worn by Billy Ripken, brother of Cal Ripken Jr. Cal Ripken Sr. also wore the seven for Baltimore when he coached the team, and the franchise semi-retired the jersey after he died in 1999.

Cal Ripken Jr., aka "Iron Man," was named an All-Star 19 times in his legendary career with the Orioles, and took to X to show his support for Jackson Holliday:

"Our family is thrilled that [Jackson Holliday] will be wearing dad's #7 … Excited to watch him play!"

Holliday's father, Matt Holliday, also wore seven with the St. Louis Cardinals and was a seven-time All-Star and World Series champion. Doubtless, Orioles fans will be hoping for a similar career arc for Jackson.

Jackson Holliday praised by Norfolk Tides manager

The consensus over Jackson Holliday has long been that he has incredible potential. The Orioles recognized that in 2022, drafting him at No. 1, and have been careful with his development since.

After a short stint in 2024 with the Norfolk Tides, Baltimore felt the time was right to call him up, and he will be a player to watch for fans. Triple-A Norfolk's manager, Buck Britton, spoke to MLB.com about Holliday and was full of praise:

“He’s been great. He kind of came down here with a chip on his shoulder. He wanted to prove that what he did at Spring Training wasn’t a fluke and he was ‘the guy.’

“This guy is just a super-athlete, but he’s great. He interacts with you, he asks questions, and he asks smart questions. His ability to adapt quickly to new things is what’s really impressive and separates him. He’s been a joy both on and off the field.”

With Holliday preparing for an important campaign in the MLB, it will be interesting to see how he gets on with the Orioles in 2024.

