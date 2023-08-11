Fact Check: Could the Brewers leave Milwaukee? MLB team reportedly exploring options to move out of longtime home

According to recent reports, there is a possibility that the Brewers' days in Milwaukee could be numbered. Their current stadium, American Family Field is currently in desperate need of repair, and if the required updates cannot be completed, there is potential for relocation of the club.

In an article for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, writer Molly Beck reported that if state and local officials fail to come to an agreement on a taxpayer-backed fund it could force the Brewers could look elsewhere.

"Hang on… “the Brewers' lease at American Family Field requires government funding for necessary upgrades and renovations.” This isn’t an owner (or league) holding the city hostage. This is a franchise telling the city to live up to what they agreed upon. Feels different." - @PeteSalkowski

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has urged the team, as well as the state of Wisconsin to act quickly in securing the required funds to make the repairs to the aging stadium. A few months ago, Governor Tony Evers proposed spending $290 million on the project, however, a deal could not be secured.

The lack of a deal with the state of Wisconsin has raised the question within the Brewers organization if it would simply be easier to move away from the city. While their current lease does not expire until 2030, the renovations are required to maintain the terms set out within said lease.

"The @brewers my be looking to relocate if local government officials can’t find a taxpayer-funded package to improve American Family Field." - @PeakOneSports

Could the Brewers move to Nashville if they cannot secure their desired financiers?

Now, in what could simply be a posturing move by the MLB and Rob Manfred, there has been word of potential relocation. Some of the growing cities that have been mentioned as potential destinations include Charlotte, North Carolina, and Nashville, Tennessee.

A Tennessee-based management group called the Nashville Stars has been actively and aggressively pursuing an MLB franchise in their state. The project has expressed interest in landing an expansion franchise, however, if there was an opportunity to land the franchise, they would certainly jump all over it.

The group led by Dave Stewart has 2026 as the target date for Major League Baseball's Nashville expansion franchise. The project gained traction earlier this year when Toronto Blue Jays bench coach and New York Yankees legend Don Mattingly joined the group as an advisor.