Vin Scully, the legendary Hall of Fame broadcaster, enjoyed a remarkable career spanning an incredible 67 years as the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Throughout his tenure, Scully had the privilege of witnessing and narrating some of baseball’s most iconic moments. Scully’s career was so long, that he called games featuring both Connie Mack and Julio Urias. The first was born in 1862 and the later in 1996.

When did Vin Scully call a game featuring Connie Mack?

Connie Mack, an iconic figure in baseball history, managed the Philadelphia Athletics for an astonishing 50 years, from 1901 to 1950. While there had been some confusion about whether Scully called games featuring Mack, a definitive answer emerges through historical records.

During the Dodger’s final season in Brooklyn in 1957, the Philadelphia Athletics played their last season in Philadelphia before relocating to Kansas CIty. However, in 1950, Connie Mack was still at the helm of the Athletics, and remarkably, on September 29, 1950, Vin Scully did call a game featuring Connie Mack.

This unique convergence of two legends – Scully, an up-and-coming broadcaster, and Mack, the revered veteran manager – created an unforgettable moment in baseball history. Scully’s early years as a broadcaster were marked by an encounter with one of the sport’s most influential personalities.

Vin Scully and Julio Urias:

Fast forward to 2016, Scully’s final year in the broadcasting booth, and a new star emerges – Julio Urias, a young and promising pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Born in 1996, Urias represented the future of the Dodgers’ pitching staff, while Scully embodied its storied past.

Julio Urias made his highly anticipated Major League debut on May 27, 2016, against the New York Mets. As fate would have it, Vin Scully was the one to call Urias’ debut game. Scully unparalleled longevity allowed him to bridge the gap between baseball’s historical icons, like Connie Mack, and the rising stars of the modern era, like Julio Urias.

The significance of calling both Connie Mack and Julio Urias exemplifies the depth ans scope of Scully’s broadcasting career. From witnessing the game’s greats of the early 20th century to introducing the world to a new generation of talent, Scully’s voice remained a constant and cherished presence in the world of baseball.

Vin Scully indeed called games featuring both Connie Mack and Julio Urias. His incredible longevity as the Dodgers’ announcer allowed him to be a witness to baseball’s evolution over the decades. From historic managerial legacies to the emergence of young stars, Scully’s iconic voice remains etched in baseball’s tapestry, forever preserving the memories of the game’s most significant moments.

