Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh emphatically celebrated his team's playoff berth by riding a mechanical bull post their clubhouse celebrations!

"Brandon Marsh was living it up after the Phillies clinched (via riyad_rr7 / TikTok)" - Jomboy Media & Talkinbaseball, Instagram.

The Philadelphia Phillies secured a spot in the NL playoffs on Tuesday night after beating the Pittsburgh Pirates.

While the team proceeded to engage in the customary drenching of each other with bottles of champagne and Budweiser (an MLB sponsor), Nash took the celebrations to a whole new level. He made his way to the bar area adjacent to the Phillies’ stadium called Xfinity Live after spending time with his teammates, to ride the mechanical bull!

Nash could be seen enjoying every minute of the ride, just like everybody else in the audience. He then proceeded to join a group of fans and sing a few notes with them on karaoke.

Fans were quick to react to Marsh's wild celebration, applauding him for cherishing the good moments to the fullest. Los Angeles Angels fans chimed in too, letting their love known for their former player.

Here are a few of the best reactions to Marsh's wild, and now viral celebration:

While it remains to be seen how the Phillies will fare in the playoffs, one thing is for certain. Expect something bigger and wilder if the Philadelphia Phillies take it all this season!

Brandon Marsh's MLB career

Brandon Marsh was picked up by the Los Angeles Angels out of high school in the second round and 60th overall in the 2016 MLB Draft, Marsh made his MLB debut on July 18, 2021, against the Seattle Mariners. He was struck out twice in the game and went for 0-for-4 at the plate that day. The Angels ended up losing that game 7-4.

After a season with the Angels, Marsh was traded to the Phillies in exchange for catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe.

"The Phillies trade for Angels centerfielder Brandon Marsh, according to @JeffPassan" - John Clark, X.

Marsh finished the 2022 MLB regular season with a .245/.295/.384 slashline between the two teams in 424 at-bats. His 2023 regular season stats currently stand at .276/.372/.823 in 395 at-bats, with 11 homers and 55 RBIs.