Fantasy Baseball 2025: 5 injured players to stash right now in leagues ft. Sean Murphy and Brandon Woodruff

Stashing injured players is a way for fantasy baseball managers to gain an advantage over their opponents throughout the season. It depends on the settings of one's league, however, the using IL spots in order to stash some sidelined players for future use can be the difference between winning and losing.

Fantasy baseball managers might need to wait longer for certain players to return than others, however there are a number of reasons why they should look to add injured stars. There is a chance that they could not only benefit a team later on in the season when they return from the IL but stashing a player now could help managers avoid losing them to another team once they are back in the lineup.

Here's a look at 5 injured players to stash in fantasy baseball leagues right now

#1 - Sean Murphy

Even though Sean Murphy struggled a bit last season, the Atlanta Braves catcher has proven himself to be one of the best hitters at the position throughout his career. The veteran has already started a minor league rehab assignment, hitting a home run during his first game back on the field. He could be an interesting addition for fantasy baseball managers looking for a catching upgrade.

#2 - Brayan Bello

The Boston Red Sox are one of the most interesting teams to watch this year given the number of notable additions they made this offseason, including Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman. That being said, one of their own stars Brayan Bello could be back as soon as next week as he is slated to make his second rehab start this Sunday. He might not be an ace but he could be worth a flier moving forward.

#3 - Connor Norby

The Miami Marlins might struggle to score runs this season, however the impending return of Connor Norby could go a long way for the team. Unlike Murphy and Bello, Norby has yet to begin a rehab assignment but could have more upside than either of them when he returns. In 36 games with the Marlins last season, Norby hit 7 home runs, suggesting that he could provide plenty of pop in 2025.

#4 - Zach Neto

Zach Neto was a breakout star for the Los Angeles Angels last season and is well on his way towards returning to the lineup. Neto is working his was back from right shoulder surgery, so the Angels could look to ease him back into action. That being said, he is a contributor across nearly every fantasy baseball category and is a must-add for any manager looking for shortstop depth.

#5 - Brandon Woodruff

Arguably the most talented player on this list, Brandon Woodruff has been continuing to build himself up ahead of his return to an MLB mound for the first time since 2023. The Milwaukee Brewers star reportedly threw 51 pitches over a three-inning simulated game, which could be a major stepping stone before potentially sending him out on a rehab assignment.

