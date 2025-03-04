Fantasy Baseball Busts 2025: Top 5 designated hitters who could fail to deliver this season ft. Masataka Yoshida and Andrew McCutchen

Being a fantasy baseball bust is not something that any player aspires to become, unfortunately for both MLB stars and fantasy managers, it is a harsh reality of the game. No matter how good one may think they are at drafting, there is no guarantee how some players will perform each season for a number of different reasons.

There are multiple ways that a player could earn the unwanted label as a fantasy baseball bust, including injuries, underperforming, and reduced role with their clubs. Although it may not be fair, there are always a number of fantasy baseball busts each season and 2025 will likely be no different, regardless of the position.

When it comes to the designated hitter spot, there are a limited number of players in fantasy leagues that are DH only. Since there are a smaller number of DH-only players, it is key to figure out which ones might not be worth the risk in 2025 fantasy baseball leagues.

Here's a closer look at 5 potential fantasy baseball busts at the designated hitter spot

#1 - Masataka Yoshida

There have been plenty of questions about how the Boston Red Sox will lineup in 2025 after adding Alex Bregman in free agency. While Masataka Yoshida will likely be the team's main DH this season, the cluster of players looking to get into the lineup could hurt his level of production.

It is worth mentioning that Masataka Yoshida has been performing well in Spring Training so far, posting a .333 batting average in 6 at-bats. That being said, he has all of the makings of a fantasy baseball bust given the uncertainty surrounding his role this season.

#2 - Andrew McCutchen

Who doesn't love Andrew McCutchen? The Pittsburgh Pirates legend is a beloved figure across the league thanks to his longevity and infectious personality. That being said, he might not be worth using in one's DH spot in their fantasy lineup. McCutchen has been a contributor in both speed and power throughout his career, however, at 38-years-old, he is far from the MVP level he was in the past.

#3 - Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton has always been an intriguing, yet frustrating player to own in fantasy baseball. While the New York Yankees slugger is arguably the most powerful hitter in baseball history, he has been bothered by injuries and inconsistencies in recent seasons.

To make matters worse, Stanton is going to open the year on the IL as he continues to deal with ongoing elbow injuries. The Yankees lineup should put up runs and Giancarlo Stanton is a home run machine when he is on the field, however, it might be best to avoid him in drafts as he has all the makings of a fantasy baseball bust this season.

#4 - Jorge Soler

Jorge Soler is a World Series MVP and former All-Star, however there is a chance that he could struggle in 2025. After being traded to the Los Angeles Angels this offseason, Soler joins one of the worst offenses in 2024. While the team added several veterans and could be better than last year, the lineup construction might put a limit on Soler's output this season.

#5 - Eloy Jimenez

After bursting onto the scene as a rookie, Eloy Jimenez has seemingly been a perrenial fantasy baseball bust in every season since. Once viewed as a potential superstar, injuires and a lack of elite production have seen the promising career get derailed.

While there was hope that Jimenez could bounceback with the Tampa Bay Rays this season, it may be a tall order given his 0.071 batting average through Spring Training so far. The days of chasing Eloy's upside may be a thing of the past.

