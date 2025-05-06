Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups Week 7 featuring Jackson Holliday and Tony Gonsolin

With yet another exciting week in the rearview, the fantasy baseball waiver wire is laoded with a number of intriguing players who could make an impact in both the short and long term. There are a number different ways that managers can gain an edge over their opponents, however finding the right player on the waiver wire at the right time is one of the most effective.
Heading into week 7, the fantasy baseball waiver wire has no shortage of players who have been tearing it up at the plate and on the mound. There is no guarantee that any of these players will be viable options for the entire season, however, they are certainly worth adding in fantasy leagues right now.
Here's a closer look at some of the most interesting names widely avaiable on the fantasy baseball waiver wire
#1 - Jackson Holliday
Jackson Holliday is only in his second MLB season, however he might be a name that some fantasy managers are already getting tired of. Well, the Baltimore Orioles infielder has been turning it up at the plate lately, smashing a pair of homers on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals. Holliday has been inconsistent throughout his career, however, do you really want to miss out on the breakout?
#2 - Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers has been tearing the cover off of the ball lately. The 27-year-old has clobbered 4 home runs in his last 5 games, bringing his season numbers to a .310 batting average with 6 home runs, 25 RBI, and a pair of stolen bases. Stowers could be the perfect target on fantasy baseball waiver wires, especially if managers need to replace injured stars like Yordan Alvarez.
#3 - Tony Gonsolin
The Los Angeles Dodgers are arguably the best team in Major League Baseball, however, they have had to overcome their fair share of injuries early on this season. While the team is without Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell, veteran Tony Gonsolin has returned from a lengthy abscence, impressing in his first outing. Gonsolin is one of the top pitching names to add off the fantasy baseball waiver wire.
#4 - Lucas Giolito
Another veteran who returned from injury is Lucas Giolito. While Giolito might not have the overall upside as Gonsolin, he was able to rack up 7 strikeouts in his season debut. The Boston Red Sox have needed more pitching depth and the return of Giolito might not only help the club but fantasy managers who are willing to gamble on the veteran.