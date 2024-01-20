Former Dodgers star Hanley Ramirez's $550,542 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, equipped with monster V12 engine is a symphony of speed and style

Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Hanley Ramirez used to entertain the crowd with his speed and style in both offense and defense. His $550,542 metallic white Lamborghini Aventador Roadster is a work of art in both design and performance.

Hanley purchased the beast in 2014 when he was playing for the Dodgers.

The Lamborghini Aventador Roadster is the epitome of a hypercar, sporting a unique appearance and a roaring 769-hp V-12 engine. Competitors like the Ferrari SF90 embrace an electric car future with their models, but the manufacturers at Lamborghini stuck with gasoline-powered engines.

With its scissor doors, low profile, and extensively vented bodywork, it functions as a locomotive like no other.

The car seats two people, with not much room for a third wheel inside the vehicle. With a simple kick of the right foot, the driver can turn on the Aventador's piercing soundtrack while operating the vehicle.

The Lamborghini Aventador Roadster is not the only hypercar or sports car in Hanley's exuberant car collection. The player had signed some hefty contracts while in the big leagues and invested in his lavish lifestyle. Hanley Ramirez also owns a beautiful Ferrari Italia 458 and an ultra-luxurious Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Hanley Ramirez received some hefty contracts in the latter part of his playing career

Hanley Ramirez had a knack for the luxury life and earned a lot of money from the contracts that he signed, especially later in his playing career with the Red Sox and the LA Dodgers.

These deals saw him earning a whopping $70 million over six years after signing an arbitration contract and moving from the Miami Marlins to LA.

Between 2006 and 2010, Ramirez had the appearance of a potential Hall of Famer and was barely behind future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols in the NL MVP Award voting. During that time, he was awarded two Silver Slugger Awards.

Hanley Ramirez earned a stellar $88 million in his last four seasons in the big league, during his second stint with the Red Sox before moving to the Guardians and hanging up his cleats. After earning $160 million over a 10-year period, he can afford to buy any car he likes.

