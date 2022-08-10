Former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Daniel Norris fell in love with Sage Erickson after the gold medal winning surfer slid into his Instagram DMs

A fortunate DM slide sparked romance between two professional athletes – MLB pitcher Daniel Norris and champion surfer Sage Erickson. Norris and Erickson, who have been dating for more than a year now, met through a social media app.

Erickson spoke to "E! News" about her first conversation with Norris.

“He’s just incredible. We actually met on Instagram when Instagram suggested three people to follow when you’re browsing and he was one of them.”

Erickson also revealed that she slid into Norris’ DM after looking at his picture of himself on a surfboard. The gold medal-winning surfer also spoke about their relationship.

“I love him and I love that we’re both athletes and we can understand what we go through. We very much understand long distance. We understand wins and losses and ups and downs and staying positive and we’re probably both a little bit crazy at this point from our sports and trying to adapt and stay on it.”

Erickson, a two-time gold medalist in the U.S. Open of Surfing, complimented Norris’ surfing prowess.

“That was something also that I fell in love with is that he rips and he surfs really good and he knows so much about board design. He’s got such a great style. It’s been an amazing thing for us to share. We love getting party waves together.”

Before catching waves at the U.S. Open, Sage participated in the Shiseido Blue Project's Oyster Restoration with the Orange County Coastkeeper.

Daniel Norris and Sage Erickson’s cute romance diaries

The couple enjoys a date night at the movies or a night at home, binge-watching their favorite shows.

"The show we're currently into right now is called "Colony." We're on season three and it's kind of futuristic, a little bit alien-esque and we totally binge that. We also love "Only Murders in the Building." – Sage Erickson

Sage posted a cute photo with Daniel. The duo were all smiles as they posed for a selfie together.

“🌝❤️‍🔥💫 @danielnorris18” – Sage Erickson

Daniel Norris also posted a couple of pictures on Instagram featuring Erickson and surfboards. He also posted photos of himself surfing.

“Getting lost in & out of the water. @blundstoneusa @sageerickson 📸 @coconutcomradery” – Daniel Norris

Daniel recently signed with the Detroit Tigers in the midst of a hectic MLB season, thus he was unable to be at the U.S. Open to cheer Sage.

Daniel Norris, who made his MLB debut in 2014, is a pitcher in the Detroit Tigers organization. He has also played for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago Cubs.

